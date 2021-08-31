F1 must continue with Spa Wolff





According to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, Formula 1 must continue with the bizarre day of the Belgian Grand Prix. Continued rain and poor visibility combined to prevent racing on Sunday. The FIA ​​delayed the start of the race only to give the event a red flag after a series of formation laps, then attempted a restart, which was halted after the field crept two laps behind the Safety Car. Max Verstappen took the win and Lewis Hamilton third, and Wolff said that although he is frustrated at not getting a chance to race for the full points, he wants to put the race behind him as soon as possible. FIA revises F1 sporting regulations after Spa fiasco Ferrari’s Spa grapples with ‘something we need to look at’ – Sainz OPINION: Spa was a mess of its own making I think we all have reasons to be angry, Wolff said. Half points were awarded when the weather probably wasn’t expected to get better, but it is what it is. I think you should take this one on the chin and close the chapter for this race and move on. We really have to applaud the fans, who stood there in the rain for three days. They’ve been waiting for a race. But as a team we lost some points and that’s why we have to move on. Despite calls from some quarters for changes to the sporting regulations to avoid pointing out in such a scenario, an idea RACER understands will be discussed by teams, the FIA ​​and F1 Wolff said there is little to be learned when the weather affects the weekend in such a way. This has never happened before, so you have to think of it as a crazy day, where we were all hoping for a spectacular day that didn’t happen, he said. Are there classes? Not sure as we depend on the weather. Everyone was trying their best to get a race going and the rain prevented it from going through. We’ve had plenty of fans back to work (Monday) and we would have tried to keep the race for the local fans. Therefore (a delay) would not have made much difference to them.

