PRC vs ALC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Kerala Club Championship





Kerala Club Championship Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 Team PRC vs ALC Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury update of Kerala Club Championship match between Pratibha Cricket Club and Allappey Cricket Club. They will face each other for the first time this season in the Kerala Club Championship. PRC vs ALC Kerala Club Championship Match 2 Details: The 2nd Kerala Club Championship match Pratibha Cricket Club will face Allappey Cricket Club on 31NS August at the SD Collage Cricket Cricket Ground. This game starts at 1:30 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website. PRC vs ALC Kerala Club Championship Match 2 Preview: The Kerala Cricket Association initiative of the Kerala Club Championship will see its second match of the inaugural edition just after the completion of the first match between Masters-RCC and Kids Cricket Club at SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha. Pratibha Cricket Club will face Allappey Cricket Club for the first time in this season’s second match of the Kerala Club Championship. Both Pratibha Cricket Club and Allappey Cricket Club are playing their opening games this season. VA Jagadeesh, Vyshak Chandran, Sharafuddeen-NM and TS Vinil are some of the key players of the Pratibha Cricket Club team while Akash C-Pillai, Ashwin Anand, Gireesh-PG and Amal Ramesh are the key players of the Allappey Cricket Club . PRC vs ALC Kerala Club Championship Match 2 Weather Forecast: The temperature is expected to hover around 27C on match day with a humidity of 82% and a wind speed of 21 km/h. There is an 18% chance of precipitation during the game. PRC vs ALC Kerala Club Championship Match 2 Pitch Report: The surface at the SD College Cricket Ground is balanced, with good assistance for both batters and bowlers. It is expected to provide some first aid for the swing bowlers and the spinners will be important in the middle half. Story continues Average 1NS collection score: The average score in the first inning on this wicket is 140. Record of chasing teams: AFTER PRC vs ALC Kerala Club Championship Match 2 Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) PRC vs ALC Kerala Club Championship Match 2 Probable XIs: Pratibha Cricket Club: K Sreenath, VA Jagadeesh, Vyshak Chandran, Jackson Cleetus, KJ Rakesh, Sharafuddeen-NM, TS Vinil, Aswanth S Sankar, Vinod Kumar-CV, Midhun PK, JR Sreeraj Bank: Sandeep S, Rojith Ganesh, Rahul Deva Allappey Cricket Club: Akash C-Pillai, Ashwin Anand, Gireesh-PG, Anuj Jotin, Anoop-G, Amal Ganesh, Abhishek R-Nair, Vimod Mohan, Gowtham Mohan, Prasoon Prasad, Balu Babu Bank: SV V-Sajesh, Rahul-P, Nihul Lali Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Sharafuddeen-NM is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer of Pratibha Cricket Club. Amal Ramesh is a right-handed batsman and slow bowler with the right arm of the Allappey Cricket Club. Ashwin Anand is a right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler for Allappey Cricket Club. Gireesh-PG is a right-handed batsman for Allappey Cricket Club who can open the innings for them. PRC vs ALC Kerala Club Championship Match 2 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Abhishek R-Nair, Ashwin Anand Vice Captain Sharafuddeen-NM, Akash C-Pillai Featured Play XI No.1 for PRC vs ALC Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Akash C-Pillaic batters VA Jagadeesh, Ashwin Anand, Vyshak Chandran Allrounders TS Vinil, Sharafuddeen-NM (VC), Abhishek R-Nair (C), Aswanth S Sankar bowlers Gowtham Mohan, Prasoon Prasad, Midhun PK PRC vs ALC Dream11 Prediction Featured Play XI No.2 for PRC vs ALC Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Akash C-Pillai (VC) batters VA Jagadeesh, Ashwin Anand (C), Gireesh-PG, Vyshak Chandran Allrounders Abhishek R-Nair, TS Vinil, Sharafuddeen-NM bowlers Gowtham Mohan, Vinod Kumar-CV, Prasoon Prasad PRC vs ALC Dream11 Prediction PRC vs ALC Kerala Club Championship Match 2 Expert Advice: Amal Ramesh will be a good multiplier for the small leagues. K Sreenath and Aswanth S Sankar are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-3-4. PRC vs ALC Kerala Club Championship Match 2 Probable Winners: Allappey Cricket Club is expected to win this match. The mail PRC vs ALC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Kerala Club Championship appeared first on CricketAddictor.

