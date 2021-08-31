Donors buy remaining tickets for Saturday’s football match, which means that the series is sold out





LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Two backers bought the remaining tickets for the Nebraska vs. Fordham scheduled for Saturday, extending the sold-out run. According to a release, two generous backers come forward and buy the remaining tickets for the game. The tickets will be used for what the university calls the Red Carpet Experience, which will provide free tickets to underprivileged youth in the state of Nebraska. We had two generous donors come forward and buy the remaining home opener tickets so we could distribute those tickets to young people across the state, said Nebraska vice chancellor, director of athletics Trev Alberts. These donors are deeply committed to Nebraska Athletics and understand our history and tradition. They also have a desire for young people, who otherwise might not have the opportunity, to experience a match day of Nebraska Football at Memorial Stadium. With the announcement of the Red Carpet Experience, Nebraskas’ game against Fordham will be the 376th consecutive sale at Memorial Stadium. Tickets will remain available for each of Nebraska’s other six home games at Memorial Stadium. The Red Carpet Experience program is coordinated by Dr. Lawrence Chatters, Nebraskas Senior Associate Athletic Director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Chatters said it’s important for Nebraska Athletics to continue to explore innovative ways to increase access to Husker fans of all ages and backgrounds. The Red Carpet Experience is about increasing access to more disadvantaged youth in our state, Chatters said. There are a number of young Husker fans who are unable to attend a football game due to their economic circumstances. We are hopeful that this initiative will provide an opportunity for more people in Nebraska to experience the great atmosphere of Memorial Stadium, especially our underserved youth. This is about more than football. When we gather on match days, our stadium becomes a beacon of hope as people from all walks of life come together to encourage a common goal. We are excited to provide a Red Carpet Experience to our underprivileged and at-risk youth in partnership with our national and local non-profits and other organizations. Details of the red carpet experience Free tickets to the Red Carpet Experience are limited to students in 8th grade or younger, along with one or two accompanying parents/guardians. Students must be present to obtain tickets.

Tickets are available at several locations in Memorial Stadium.

Nonprofits and other community organizations who wish to participate and gain access through the Red Carpet Experience may contact Dr. Lawrence Chatters at [email protected]

A small meal is provided free of charge. (Hot Dog, Popcorn, Soda).

Parking is available for large groups coming to the game by bus. Contact Dr. Chatter for more information. Copyright 2021 COLN. All rights reserved.

