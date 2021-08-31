Sports
LA Rams 53-man 2021 final roster: Sean McVay makes cuts to deadline
Who made the final 53-man roster in LA Rams this year? Who is subject to waivers and can be picked up by another team?
The Rams announced their final cuts on Tuesday and this is their INITIAL 53-man roster, although it is subject to change and will almost certainly be a little bit different in Week 1. If not by Wednesday.
Here’s the August 31 edition of the LA Rams 53-man roster for 2021:
quarterback (3)
Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins
run back (3)
Darrell Henderson, Sony Michel, Jake Funk
Wide receiver (6)
Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, DeSean Jackson, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek*
Tight end (4)
Tyler Higbee, Johnny Mundt, Jacob Harris, Brycen Hopkins
Offensive line (10)
Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein, Joseph Noteboom, Coleman Shelton^, Bobby Evans, Alaric Jackson, Tremayne Anchrum
Defense line (7)
Aaron Donald, Sebastian Joseph-Day, AShawn Robinson*, Greg Gaines, Bobby Brown III, Michael Hoecht, Jonah Williams
Linebacker (9)
Leonard Floyd, Kenny Young, Troy Reeder, Justin Hollins, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo*, Ernest Jones, Travin Howard, Terrell Lewis, Chris Garrett
Corner defender (4)
Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams, David Long, Robert Rochell
Safety (6)
Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess, Nick Scott, JR Reed, JuJu Hughes
Special teams (3)
Matt Gay, Johnny Hekker ^, Matt Orzech
(53)
The numbers are getting a little funky due to the reserve COVID-19 roster and plans to IR certain players soon at short notice
*expect to miss at least first week of the season, would go to IR. can go
^remains on COVID-19 reserve list
released
OLB Justin Lawler
RB Xavier Jones (waived/injured)
WR Jeremiah Haydel
S Troy Warner
OL Jeremiah Columns
OL Jordan Meredith
CB Donovan Olumba
CB Brontae Harris
DL Eric Banks
WR Countries Akers
ILB Christian Rozeboom
TE Kendall Blanton
OL Max Pircher^
CB Donte Deayon
RB Otis Anderson
OL Chandler Brewer
WR Trishton Jackson
WR JJ Koskic
DL Marquise Copeland
DL Earnest Brown IV
DE John Daka
ILB Micah Kiser
CB Tyler Hall
DB Kareem Orr
LB Jake Gervase
traded:
P Corey Bojorquez to Packers, trading a 7th for a 6th in 2023
