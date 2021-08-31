Tom Kennedy in, both kickers out on Detroit Lions initial 53-man squad





ALLEN PARK — The Detroit Lions chose to wear six receivers, just two tight ends, a slew of young defensive backs… and no kickers at all, in one of the wildest first 53-man rosters in the history of the game. team. The Lions announced Tuesday afternoon that they have dropped both Randy Bullock, the presumed favorite for the kicker lane, and Zane Gonzalez in their move to the 53-man limit imposed at 4 p.m. No, that doesn’t mean they’re missing a kicker this season. A signing to the position is imminent, likely after the club moves quarterback Tim Boyle to the injured reserve in the next 24 hours. Others who were cut all day: WR Geronimo Allison, CB Corn Elder, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, LB Tavante Beckett, LB Rashod Berry, S Jalen Elliott, DT Bruce Hector, G Tommy Kraemer, TE Alize Mack, WR Javon McKinley, RB Dedrick Mills, T Darrin Paulo, WR Sage Surratt, LB Jahlani Tavai, RB Craig Reynolds and TE Brock Wright. Yes, that means Tom Kennedy made the team at the receiver, despite the Lions trade earlier in the day for widespread Trinity Benson. They gave up choice of the fifth and seven rounds in the Denver deal, as well as being given a future sixth rounder to complete the trade. That also means that Godwin Igwebuike, who was asked a few days before the start of the training camp to go from safety to running back, has made the team in its new position. Any position change is difficult, and those – switching to another side of the ball – especially. Do you do this without a full off-season? Almost impossible. Still, Igwebbuike got better every week, scoring touchdowns in each of his last two games and joining the team in a five-man attacking backfield. Other bubble players who made the team include DT Kevin Strong, LB Anthony Pittman, CB Jerry Jacobs, and CB Bobby Price. Jacobs is one of two unsigned rookies to make it through to the team in the secondary, along with AJ Parker, the projected starter in the slot. Price, a former uneducated rookie now in his sophomore year, was also part of the team. Throw in Jeff Okudah, in his sophomore year, and the back of those new defense figures to be one of the youngest in the league. Here’s a look at the first roster, with more analysis to follow. quarterback (3) In: Jared Goff, Tim Boyle, David Blough From: No Walk back (5) In: DAndre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Jermar Jefferson, Godwin Igwebuike, Jason Cabinda (FB) From: Dedrick Mills, Craig Reynolds Receiver (6) In: Tyrell Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus, Trinity Benson, Tom Kennedy From: Breshad Perriman, Victor Bolden, Damion Ratley, Geronimo Allison, Sage Surratt, Javon McKinley Tight end (2) In: TJ Hockenson, Darren Fells From: Brock Wright, Alize Macko Offensive line (8) In: LT Taylor Decker, LG Jonah Jackson, C Frank Ragnow, RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, RT Penei Sewell, G/T Matt Nelson, G Logan Stenberg, C/G Evan Brown From: G/T Tyrell Crosby, T Dan Skipper, OT Darrin Paulo, G Tommy Kraemer, G Evan Heim Defense Line (12) In: EDGE Trey Flowers, EDGE Romeo Okwara, DL Michael Brockers, DT Alim McNeill, DL DaShawn Hand, DT Nick Williams, DT Levi Onwuzurike, DT Kevin Strong, DT John Penisini, EDGE Julian Okwara, EDGE Austin Bryant, EDGE Charles Harris Suspended: DT Jason Cornell From: DT Bruce Hector, DT Miles Brown, DT Michael Barnett Linebacker (5) In: Jamie Collins, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Anthony Pittman From: Jahlani Tavai, Tavante Beckett, Rashod Berry secondary (10) In: CB Jeff Okudah, CB Amani Oruwariye, CB Ifetu Melifonwu, CB AJ Parker, CB Jerry Jacobs, S/CB Bobby Price, S Tracy Walker, S Will Harris, S Dean Marlowe, S CJ Moore From: CB Mike Ford, CB Corn Elder, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, S Jalen Elliott, S Alijah Holder Specialists (2) In: P Jack Fox, LS Scott Daly From: K Zane Gonzalez, K Randy Bullock

