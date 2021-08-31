Shouting ‘Brooksie’ at Bryson DeChambeau Can Now Kick Fans Out of a PGA Tour Event





The confrontation between Bryson DeChambeau and an oiled heckler sunday at the BMW Championship was only notable for DeChambeau’s reaction in the heat of the moment. He has been called “Brooksie” a number of times over the past few months during his tug-of-war with Brooks Koepka. But PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has drawn a line in the sand and challenges anyone to cross it. Yelling “Brooksie” at DeChambeau or any other insults to be mentioned can get you kicked off a Tour event. He said so in a meeting with the media during this week’s Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Vacuuming DeChambeau was far from the first and lord knows when the last will come. Monahan’s response was to announce a revised “code of conduct” for spectators at Tour events. However, if he believes a gentle admonition will solve this burgeoning problem, he is more naive than anyone could have ever imagined. “By attending a PGA Tour event, you are expected to contribute to a welcoming and safe environment by abstaining from and reporting unsafe, disruptive or harassing behavior,” Monahan said Tuesday. “Comments or gestures that undermine the inclusive and welcoming nature of the game will not be tolerated, as will intimidation of players, caddies, volunteers, officials, staff or other spectators. “Fans who violate our code of conduct may be removed from the tournament and lose their ID or ticket.” Before making this toilet paper thin attempt, Monahan should have seriously looked at the Tour’s guilt in this matter. If the PGA Tour wasn’t causing the problem, it undoubtedly fueled an atmosphere in which this kind of behavior flourished by looking the other way and pretending no fire had started. A bachelorette party in the stands at TPC Scottsdale during the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open. USA today If you like, check out the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and call it just what it is: a loud and rowdy, alcohol-fuelled party in the middle of a championship golf tournament. The Tour not only tacitly approves it, but quietly encourages it. And the reasons are clear: attendance, ratings, social media activity – they all generate revenue for the Tour and its partners. That is why Monahan is the current Commissioner. He knows how to make money for everyone. What is being sacrificed, however, is the courtesy Monahan preached from the other side of his mouth on Tuesday. The argument is that Phoenix is ​​once a year and is just a novelty. But fans take their cues wherever they want and if Phoenix fans are allowed to get loud and make hell, then people in Baltimore and Tampa and Dallas do too. The elephant in the room is alcohol. Fans of most PGA Tour events have unrestricted and unrestricted access to alcohol, and no one should argue that incidents like the one in which DeChambeau was found have a drunken combativeness at the source. However, selling alcohol at Tour events generates a tidy profit, which is always a deal with the devil. If Monahan was serious about curbing rudeness, he would find a way to limit and control the sale and consumption of alcohol. At first glance, it sounds almost impossible. Fans are not confined to stadium seats and roam freely around the grounds with no effective ways to control one’s drinking. Any method you can think of can be bypassed by resourceful drinkers. So the only real solution is to ban the sale of alcohol altogether and hardly anyone is in the mood for that. Unless the Tour made an equally drastic move. One of the conditions that makes unruly fans yelling at players such a disruptive situation is the in-your-face proximity to spectators and competitors. It has been and has been one of the great charms of watching professional golf in person. But maybe that time has come and gone. Other major sports control their crowds by keeping them in a limited, manageable space. Golf could do the same by setting up more stands and cordoning off areas where fans are locked up – a few hundred yards away from the players. But there is no need to radically change the fundamental and traditional way of viewing golf. Then the way Monahan interacts with players might require a radical change. Players have always been seen as independent contractors, a wonderfully archaic concept. With hundreds of millions of dollars at stake, Monahan must add “Boss” to his job description. When the Koepka-DeChambeau feud came to a boil and Koepka tweeted to his followers that he would buy them beer if they yelled “Brooksie”, Monahan could have worked this out under his heel by meeting both players at a tournament site and insisting. that they immediately end it on a public forum and insist that their followers do the same. Instead, he gave them a wink and a nod, essentially buying Koepka’s big lie that this cut was growing the game when, in fact, it just ramped up social media traffic for the players and all the media that repeatedly run their news cycles with the latest on the verbal brawl. And social media is an accusable co-conspirator in allowing thousands of people to give other people a dirty name that makes them feel powerful. Or something. Now Monahan has decided he’s had enough. To a point. “When you hear ‘Brooksie’ yelling or an expression yelling, the question is, is that respectful or disrespectful?” Monahan said Tuesday. “Right now it’s disrespectful, and that’s the kind of behavior we won’t tolerate in the future.” This isn’t exactly a wildfire, but it could erupt uncontrollably if Monahan uses nothing more than a water pistol to extinguish these flames.

