Stat leaders after week 1 of the 2021 season





Welcome back to the weekly update of the stat leaders, a look at the state’s leaders in passing, rushing, yards receiving, total tackles, sacks and interceptions. We bring these to you every Tuesday. And this week we highlight Montezuma star Eddie Burgess as he continues his ridiculously prolific game again this season. The senior has thrown for 400 yards for two weeks, rushed for another 314 and scored 13 touchdowns, six passes, six rushing and another as receiver, a 40-yard touchdown reception in a 56-20 win over HLV Victor in Week 1 He is currently the state’s leader in passing yards, and is third in rushing yards. Burgess has been the catalyst for Montezuma’s success in recent years. Since taking on the starting quarterback role in 2019, the Braves are 18-4 overall: 6-3 in 2019, 10-1 last season and now 2-0 (beating Iowa Valley 57-24 in week). 0) and were at number 2 in the last 8 player rankings. In the 22 games that Burgess has started, Montezuma averages no less than 60.9 points per game. The Braves have 19 over 50 points, 11 over 60 and five over 70. Three of their four losses came when they scored 63, 68 and, in last year’s record-breaking semi-final, 94 points. That’s ridiculous even by normal football standards for 8 players. Montezuma’s scoring show is more than just Burgess, but he’s the engine that makes it go. Between 2019 and 2020, he was responsible for an insane total of 8,890 yards in offense, 6,717 passes, 2,173 rushing and 159 total touchdowns. That’s an average of 3,359 passing yards, 1,087 rushing yards and 80 touchdowns per year. We’re only two weeks into it, but Burgess is on track to expand his record-breaking career. His name is already in the high school football record books, and he will likely be a mainstay in this weekly update from the stats leader as well. weird stat: We also bring back the weekly extra stat which is either weird, funny, interesting, unique or whatever, and this week’s extra stat isn’t that weird, but it’s pretty impressive. Clayton Ridge senior running back Drake Ostrander recorded three carries for 64 yards in last week’s 58-8 win over Postville, and all three carries went for 42, 17 and 5 yards touchdowns, respectively. Efficiency is the keyword. passing yards 1. Eddie Burgess, Sr., Montezuma 400 yards (50% completion, 6 touchdowns) 2. Tade Parsons, Sr., Wapello 391 yards (77.8% completion, 2touchdowns) 3. Beckett DeJean, Jr., OABCIG 373 yards (65.1% completion, 3 touchdowns) 4. Teagon Kasperbauer, Jr., Harlan 357 yards (56.5% completion, 4 touchdowns) 5. Carson Toebe, Sr., Clear Lake 351 yards (50% completion, 3 touchdowns) Rushing yards 1. Lane Spieker, Sr., CAM 329 yards (26 tries, 5 touchdowns) 2. Evan Kearney, Jr., Iowa Valley 327 yards (33 tries, 6 touchdowns) 3. Eddie Burgess, Sr., Montezuma 314 yards (31 tries, 6 touchdowns) 4. AJ Ambundo, Sr., Maquoketa Valley 293 yards (32 tries, 4 touchdowns) 5. Jackson Dewald, Jr., Westwood 259 yards (27 tries, 5 touchdowns) Receive heirs 1. Ben Loge, Jr., Clear Lake 260 yards (7 receptions, 2 touchdowns) 2. Caleb Sauser, Sr., Monticello 221 yards (6 receptions, 3 touchdowns) 3. Caeden DaSilva, Sr., Nevada 209 yards (7 receptions, 3 touchdowns) T4. Harrison Rosenberg, Sr., Clear Creek Amana 173 yards (9 receptions, 2 touchdowns) T4.Gabe Winterrowd, Jr., OABCIG 173 yards (11receptions, 1touchdown) 6. Maddox Griffin, Sr., Wapello 168 yards (12 receptions, 1 touchdown) MORE IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COVERAGE tackles 1. Brady Hoyt, Sr., Iowa Valley 21.5 total tackles (15 solo) 2. Zain Sauer, Jr., MidlandWyoming 19.5 total tackles (12 solo) T3. Mathew Hemsted, Jr., New London 18.5 total tackles (14 solo) T3. Pierce Kienitz, Jr., Iowa Valley 18.5 total tackles (13 solo) 5. Elliot Kelly, Jr., Central Elkader 18 total tackles (17 solo) to fail T1. ZackBelden, Jr., Murray 3.5 Bags T1. Conner Clubine, Sr., Janesville 3.5 bags T3. Keaton Bindel, Sr., Pocahontas Area 3 bags T3. Dalton Clasen, soph., Bellevue 3 bags T3. Cole Garwood, Jr., Urbandale 3 Pockets T6. Riley Carrier, Jr., Bellevue 2.5 Bags T6. Wyatt Gannon, Sr., Murray 2.5 Bags interceptions 1. Jaden Appleby, Sr., Janesville 3 Interceptions (2 pick sixes) T2. Austin Ensminger, Sr., Fort Madison 2 interceptions (1 pick-six) T2. Jacob Moel, Sr., BGM, Brooklyn 2 interceptions (1 pick-six) T2. Cole Staska, Sr., Missouri Valley 2 interceptions (1 pick-six) T2. 15 others equal with 2 interceptions *All stats are taken from Varsity Bound on Tuesdays. We consider more than enough time for teams to update their pages between Friday evening and Tuesday morning. Coaches, please do this within that time frame to ensure we accurately represent the correct statistical leaders. Thank you in advance. Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

