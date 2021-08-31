Patrick Reed will play the Tour Championship, his first event since being hospitalized

And the PGA Tour no longer has the Arnold Palmer Award for whoever had the most official merit. That stopped in 2019, when the award was presented to the rookie of the year. The PGA Tour now focuses only on FedEx Cup points.

Still, the title is worth mentioning as making money has long been a measure of success in golf. In addition, Rahm is the first Spaniard to win the PGA Tour cash list. It gets so little attention that even Rahm didn’t know about it.

“I didn’t know I had won the money list and I didn’t know I’m the first Spanish player to achieve that. But I’m very proud of it,” Rahm said. “It’s been a really weird season, with a lot of majors and a lot of players who played really well. However, I don’t know if it really matters when we play this week for what we play, the FedEx Cup bonus. I think in this days of the FedEx Cup the money list may be less important than years before.

“Hopefully I can at least win the FedEx Cup and explain how I feel about it.”

Justin Thomas won the last Arnold Palmer Award for winning the cash title in 2018. Brooks Koepka won the cash title in 2019 and Thomas won it again – for the third time – in 2020.

Bryson DeChambeau Denied Most Playoff Interviews

Bryson DeChambeau has not spoken to the media during the FedEx Cup playoffs, other than PGA Tour broadcast partners. That probably stems from when he told reporters at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational that he hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 because he no longer wanted to rob people who needed the injections (the CDC has said there is no vaccine shortage) .