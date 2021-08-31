Forecast of every game on the Michigan States 2021 football schedule

Thanks to the opening kickoff of Nebraska vs. Illinois last Saturday, the 2021 Big Ten football season has officially arrived. This season remains a question mark for Michigan State fans due to the massive roster turnover during the 2021 outdoor season, and many fans understandably have no idea what to expect from this team. This article will shed some light on what to expect game-to-game and provide predictions for every game on the schedule, as well as provide some insight into Spartans’ opponents each week.

September 3 in Northwestern

Heading out to take on the reigning Big Ten West Division champions in the season opener is a tough way to start the new season. Normally, after a big roster turnover like the one the Spartans have endured this past season, many would view this game as a potential carnage. This is no ordinary situation, however, as the Wildcats replaced a significant portion of the talent that was at their championship level last year, including the quarterback position after transfer quarterback declared Peyton Ramsey for the NFL Draft 2021 after last season. The Wildcats appear to be replacing Ramsey with senior Hunter Johnson, a Clemson transfer quarterback who has played in eight games during his two seasons at the school. It always gets more interesting when a new quarterback is chosen to lead a team, but a home environment against a defense full of players new to the current system is a good start. The Spartans keep it close, but drop the first game of the season.

Forecast: Loss, 24-31

September 11 vs Youngstown State

Here, MSU takes its first win of the season in the 2021 home opener after losing to Northwestern. Now that Youngstown State has had a season where it went 1-6 in the FCS game, the Spartans should take on the Penguins and rack up some points in the process. Expect big games from wide receivers Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor if the offense gets a chance to show what it can do.

Forecast: Win, 38-17

September 18 in Miami (FL)

Entering the Hard Rock Stadium to play the Hurricanes is a tough test for any team in the country, and it will be a very difficult game for the Spartans to win. The defense will have to play at the elite level to win in this one as the Hurricanes bring back redshirt fifth-year senior quarterback DEriq King and a wide reception area led by Oklahoma transfer receiver Charleston Rambo. Transfers have brought a fair amount of talent to this Michigan state defense, including transfer corners Ronald Williams Jr. and Chester Kimbrough of Alabama and Florida respectively, but King’s dual threat abilities will prove too much for them as the Hurricanes go hand in hand. the Spartans recorded their second loss of the season.

Forecast: Loss, 28-38

September 25 vs Nebraska

Nebraska offers the Spartans a chance to recover from their loss in Miami and come back to .500 a year. The Cornhuskers looked bad in their opener against Illinois, taking numerous expensive penalties and being on the wrong side of an awkward return and a safety. Nebraska’s offensive line also looked suspicious, with returning fourth-year quarterback Adrian Martinez often being forced out of the pocket to avoid pressure from the Illini defense line. If the recently revamped Spartan defense can put some pressure on it, Michigan should have little trouble keeping the Huskers out of the end zone.

Forecast: Win, 27-13

October 2 vs Western Kentucky

The homecoming game against Western Kentucky is what some would see as a potential trap game. After a conference victory, the Spartans could easily turn their attention to the approaching two-week road trip to visit Rutgers and Indiana, who look completely past the game against the Hilltoppers. The Hilltoppers struggled last season, finishing 5-7, but offer a very different-looking attack after the arrival of offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, as well as quarterback Bailey Zappe and wide receivers Jerreth Sterns and Josh Sterns, all of Houston Baptist. Zappe, a transfer graduate, racked up huge numbers in HBU’s shortened 2020 season, throwing 1,833 yards and 15 touchdowns in just four games. His familiarity with Kittley’s offensive plan coupled with the presence of his favorite HBU target (Jerreth Sterns) shows the potential for a highly explosive passing attack. The Spartans escape this, but not without fireworks.

Forecast: win, 41-36

October 9 at Rutgers

Michigan State heads to Piscataway, New Jersey, highly motivated to avenge the teams’ 2020 season opening loss to the Scarlet Knights, a loss that somehow didn’t include a school-record seven turnovers. However, the Spartans will have to do their best to walk away with a win here, as Rutgers is in the midst of a renaissance following the return of head coach Greg Schiano ahead of the 2020 season, and he won’t go down quietly as the Scarlet Knights are returning much of their talent from last season. Transfer running back Kenneth Walker III from Wake Forest will be the driving force for Michigan State in a physical, low-scoring affair, with the Spartans outdoing the Scarlet Knights and walking away with a hard-earned victory.

Forecast: Win, 21-17

October 16 in Indiana

Not too long ago, the idea that a matchup with Indiana in Big Ten play was considered scary was almost laughable. That ties in with the work Tom Allen has done since he became head coach of the Hoosiers at the end of the 2016 season. The Hoosiers are now recognized nationally as a highly competitive team after finishing second in the Big Ten East and a respectable loss in the Outback Bowl last season. Indiana takes out quarterback Michael Penix Jr. back who, if he can stay healthy, poses a legitimate threat to the first-team All-Big Ten honor. The Hoosiers also get several returning starters on the defensive side of the ball, including 2020 lead tackler and first-team All-Big Ten linebacker Micah McFadden. The Spartans have their work cut out for this one and if they come into the second week of a road trip after a physical against Rutgers it would probably be an acceptable result to stay within two scores.

Forecast: Loss, 31-17

Oct 23: DAY

A much needed rest after a hard road trip. The Spartans can take a moment to catch their breath and get ready for the second half of the season. Plus, it’s always a good thing that a farewell week falls right before rivalry week. An extra week to refresh after a road trip, and an extra week to build suspense and ramp up fanbase toxicity. Bring it on.

October 30 vs Michigan

The week of rivalry is always more than enough to thrill fans, but when the Michigan-Michigan State game falls on the night before Halloween, pandemonium can be assumed both on and off the field. The Spartans managed to take out the rival Wolverines in Ann Arbor last season, but make no mistake, this game is certainly not something Spartan fans should have too much faith in. With Jim Harbaugh entering his seventh season at the helm of the Wolverines and posting some questionable (some argue mediocre) results during his tenure, he will be highly motivated to affirm the dominance that Michigan teams have often felt against their backs. state rival. If last year’s game gives any indication of what the Spartans need to do to keep Paul Bunyan in East Lansing, the deep ball will have to be heavily involved. Look for Jalen Nailor to shine in this one as the Spartans fend off the Wolverines.

Forecast: Win, 31-24

November 6 in Purdue

Michigan State, a potential candidate for disappointment, should by no means look ahead to the Boilermakers. If that sounds a little paranoid, just ask 2018 Ohio State. A trip to West Lafayette cannot be taken lightly, even with Purdue coming off a 2-4 season and star receiver Rondale Moore’s loss to the NFL. This one will be closer than it should be, but Jayden Reed will have a double-digit reception day to lead the Spartans to victory.

Forecast: Win, 27-21

Nov 13 vs Maryland

The Terrapins have the recipe for a sneaky good attack full of returning upperclassmen, including 2020 leading receiver Dontay Demus Jr. Combining that with returning starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa provides an opportunity for a high-scoring offense. Unfortunately for the Terps, however, the Spartan defense offers a masterclass in this one, knocking Tagovailoa out three times and taking a substantial win for the Spartans.

Forecast: win, 35-9

November 20 in Ohio State

Despite rivalry week being scheduled the day before Halloween, most Spartan fans will agree that this is the scariest game of the year. A trip to the Horseshoe is always a scary thing, but it gets all the more scary when you look at this Buckeye roster. The Buckeyes bring back arguably the nation’s top receiver duo in senior Chris Olave and Junior Garrett Wilson, as well as 2020 first-team All-Big Ten running back Master Teague III. The only major problem facing the state of Ohio on the offensive side of the ball is the replacement of Justin Fields, who left for the NFL. CJ Stroud appears to be the replacement and if the recent track record of quarterback success in the state of Ohio is any indicator, you must be a Heisman candidate by the end of October. The defensive side of the ball is where it gets interesting as the Buckeyes seem to be replacing countless starters, including all three linebacker positions, but the Buckeyes rarely hurt for talent in any position. The Spartans show some life on offense but suffer their worst loss of the season.

Forecast: Loss, 48-28

Nov 27 against Penn State

One of the few good things about the 2020 season for Michigan State fans was the resumption of the Land Grant Trophy battle in the final game of the season. Penn State is coming off a very up and down season in 2020 going 4-5. Describing the season as up and down would be more accurate, however, as the Nittany Lions lost their first five games of the season before taking in four straight wins to cap it off. As the second half of the season shows, this Penn State team shouldn’t be taken lightly as it brings back redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford to lead the charge, as well as top two receivers Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington. The Nittany Lions defense has suffered several losses as the unit appears to replace almost the entire defense line this season, including the defensive ends of the first team, the All-Big Ten, Jayson Oweh and Shaka Toney. Michigan State’s offense pays off, but the Spartans lose a thrilling season finale to a last-second field goal.

Forecast: Loss, 27-24

Overall record forecast: 7-5 with a bowl berth