Sports
College Football Picks, Predictions, Odds for Week 1: Texas vs. Louisiana are among the best bets
The best bets are back! Like any college football fan, I hope for a return to normalcy. Things like student sections, marching bands, tail lifts and of course some winners.
Each week I will use this space to tell you what I think are some of the best bets going into the weekend. I’ll also be deploying an Upset of the Week, a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I choose to win outright.
I’ll also give you choices about other games with potential College Football Playoff teams. Since most teams haven’t played yet, almost everyone is technically a CFP candidate at this point, so I’m going for the AP top 12 for this week.
Week 1 picks
No. 23 Louisiana at No. 21 Texas
Last Chances:
Texas Longhorns -8
I almost chose this as the Upset of the Week. Louisiana has the chance to have the kind of season that fellow Sun Belt squad Coastal Carolina did a season ago. The Ragin’ Cajuns can really deliver a message by screwing up the debut of Longhorns’ new coach Steve Sarkisian. I expect Louisiana to keep it close and I wouldn’t be surprised if it wins. Choose: Louisiana (+8)
Kent State at No. 6 Texas A&M
Last Chances:
Texas A&M Aggies -28.5
The Aggies start the season ranked in the top ten and have been picked by many to be a sleeper for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Kent State was chosen as the best team in the East Division of the MAC, but the Flashes are over their heads. If Texas A&M is really the type of team we expect them to be, this line is covered pretty early in what should be a defeat. Choose: Texas A&M (-28.5)
Miami-Ohio at number 8 Cincinnati
Last Chances:
Cincinnati Bearcats -22.5
If the Bearcats are to make a case for themselves as a College Football Playoff team, they will have to rack up some big wins along the way. Those opportunities will come. In the meantime, they have to waste the teams they should. If you’re not playing the same difficulty as other contenders, style points matter. Pick: Cincinnati (-23)
Anger of the week
Duke in Charlotte
Last Chances:
Duke Blue Devils -6.5
This choice is more about Duke than about Charlotte. The Blue Devils only finished 2-9 last season, which is the worst record of the David Cutcliffe era at Duke. Not much better is expected this year. The Blue Devils were chosen last in the ACC Coastal division this season. Charlotte is the best of their non-conference foes, so there may be a few wins, but the 49ers may be too much for the Blue Devils. Choose: Charlotte (+6.5)
Other CFP Candidates
