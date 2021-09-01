Football, field hockey players excited to have goals again after the season

Walk up to the Skowhegan hockey team field and one of the first things you see is the championship sign, a sign that is running out of space to list all the state titles the program has won.

The message is not wrong. At Skowhegan, deep tournament runs are part of the expectations. And last year, like every other hockey team in the state, the River Hawks didn’t have that podium to play for.

“Last year was really tough because we’re always such a competitive team,” said junior Eleanor Tibbetts. “But not having play-offs and stuff, it left us with almost nothing to look forward to, and I feel like that reduced our competitiveness during the season.”

Those ambitions are back this fall for both hockey and football teams. There will again be playoffs and tournaments and championships to shoot for, and for the players and coaches involved, having those familiar goals makes for a more rewarding and fulfilling feeling as the seasons begin.

“It’s everything,” said Skowhegan coach Paula Doughty. “The children are mentally much healthier than last year. Last year they were like zombies. I would talk to them and they would have this flat (phrase), and I would try to give them hope, and they would look at me like there was no hope.”

There is hope now and the River Hawks have worked with that in mind.

“We are so competitive in practice,” said junior Samantha Thebarge. “Last year it was kind of like ‘Okay, we’re here to play’, but it wasn’t that intense. This year we practice every day, we do so much running to get in shape. I think it’s just a It’s going to be a very good year for us.”

“I feel like last year was a learning year for all of us, and it made us better this year,” said junior Callaway LePage. “We have prepared ourselves, we know what we are coming for.”

Don Beckwith’s boys soccer team at Maranacook is another program that has grown accustomed to the annual championships. Like Doughty, Beckwith said it’s hard to motivate and inspire players without the goal of winning a title at the end of the season.

This season, however, Beckwith said his job was easier.

“It made a big difference. Huge, huge,” he said. “Kids show up because they want to play too. It’s a whole different look, a whole different feeling. It’s really special now. And it taught the kids that things can disappear. think they will always be there, can disappear.”

Beckwith’s players said there was more buzz, more energy and more excitement as they approached the season with the traditional goals in place.

“When we got into the preseason, I started to feel it. I started to get into a bit of a rhythm again,” said junior midfielder Jake Nisby. “There’s a bit more of a boost in everyone, especially me. Last year everyone was down and there was no real motivation to play. I think that has improved so much this year.”

“It takes it to a whole new level. The intensity is all there, it’s really exciting,” said senior centre-back Ryan Emerson. “It was totally game-changing (last year). It felt anticlimactic. It was just weird, it was weird. It’s hard to describe.

“It was nice that we actually got a season because some sports were not so lucky. But it took a bit of the ‘oomph’ out of not being able to do play-offs, because we build on that all year (for).”

Some conferences tried to organize as many competitions as possible at the end of the year. For example, the boys and girls soccer teams of Monmouth, Hall-Dale and Richmond took part in a one-day tournament they dubbed the “COVID Cup” to determine the informal champion of the RSU2 district.

It was fun, the players said, and better than nothing. But it wasn’t the real one.

“Last year we had the COVID Cup, but it wasn’t something to look forward to, like a state game or playoffs,” said Megan Ham, a senior right front on the Monmouth/Winthrop girls’ soccer team. “It makes it a lot more exciting, because there’s a lot more competition now, because I like to win. I like that competition from other teams that we don’t normally play.”

Her teammate, senior stopper Lydia Rice, said she feels rejuvenated going into this fall after what was a season of compromise last year.

“I feel like there’s something we’re really playing for,” she said. “It was disappointing (last year), thinking ‘We can’t go to states, we can’t play teams that we haven’t played before.’ … I’m not going to lie, it went through my head: ‘There’s nothing to play for, it’s just not that much fun.’ But I’m looking forward to this year.”

