Tulane University Moves Students to Houston Due to Power Outages





And on Tuesday, with two bags packed each, they boarded the buses to Houston with hundreds of other students to fly home.

“This is really scary, it’s nothing I’ve ever had to go through in my entire life,” Lilly said of the experience. “I’ve been with people I’ve just met and they’ve all been really nice, so building a bond was definitely a good experience.”

Tulane University began evacuating students on Tuesday after canceling classes until September 12 and announced classes would be held online until October 6.

The school said it should “give the city time to restore and restore power and other critical services.”

Tulane University president Michael Fitts said the hurricane’s path was unexpected and did not give them enough time to evacuate the students who had just arrived on campus to begin the semester. “They’ve built a bond, they’ve been through this and now they’re getting on the bus to go home. So they’ve been great,” Fitts said. He said there is cogeneration on campus, so those students have power, but those who live off campus don’t. “But the fact of the matter, even if you have power on campus, if the power goes out to all of New Orleans, you can’t stay here. There’s no food, there’s no supplies, it’s not a good situation,” he said. Fitts. . The university, which had 12,370 full-time students in 2020, said in a statement Monday that officials were setting up a hub in Houston where they would provide food and shelter until the students can fly home. McKenna said she was terrified during the storm, which shattered a window on the floor of her dorm room. She said everything in her dorm is now wet and soggy. McKenna also complained that she has not had a normal school year since she was 16 because of Covid-19. Sophomore Ellie McGregor said the past few days have been “a little crazy” as they’ve been waiting for directions from the university. There was a lot of confusion until the official evacuation email went out Monday, she said. Ellie’s friend and fellow sophomore, Kyra, laughed and said August 29 is not a good date, as they were placed in a two-week quarantine last year. Fitt said students did well to get through the trials. “They went through Covid, we brought all our students back last year, they gave classes on the ground, they retested half a million times, wore masks. Then they come back this year, and then we have this,” Fitt said. “You know what, these are great students, great kids, they’ve got resilience, they’ve got character. They’ve handled this great.” The evacuations come after athletics department officials relocated the football and volleyball teams before the storm arrived. The soccer team, which was evacuated to Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, will travel to Norman, Oklahoma this week for a game at the University of Oklahoma. Tulane was set to host Oklahoma on Saturday at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. Kick-off continues at 11 a.m. CT (midday ET). Troy Dannen, Tulane’s athletic director, said the team and other athletes will be housed in Birmingham until it is safe to return to New Orleans. The volleyball team has moved to Tallahassee, Florida, where it will play a tournament Thursday and Friday. The first home game is scheduled for September 17 The status of future home games in football and other sports has not yet been determined, officials said. Other Louisiana universities remain closed. Xavier University of Louisiana announced Tuesday that it is extending its closure and will begin moving the remaining students on its campus from New Orleans to Dallas on Wednesday, according to a press release. The University of New Orleans said Tuesday that “remaining students will be temporarily relocated to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus while the power outage in metro New Orleans is resolved.” Louisiana State University, with its main campus in Baton Rouge, also announced it would be closed through Monday to give students and staff more time to recover from Hurricane Ida.

Kevin Dotson and Homero de La Fuente of CNN contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/31/us/tulane-hurricane-ida-evacuation/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]site: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos