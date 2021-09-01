Malik McDowell makes Browns’ 53-man roster





Save Malik McDowell to the list of names you thought you’d never hear again when talking about the NFL after he suffered a serious injury in an ATV accident shortly after being drafted in the second round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. The former Michigan state soccer star hoped to make that roster but never made it to the Seahawks and never lost to Seattle. Since 2017, we haven’t really heard much about McDowell. He was sentenced to prison in November 2019 and after he was released, he worked for the dolphins. He never made it to the team, but it was a good sign that he wanted to play football again. It wouldn’t be easy after four more than three years of absence from the game. But the Browns signed him in May and he had one last chance to make a roster and made a comeback with Cleveland. He performed well in the preseason and impressed fans and media alike as they all predicted he would be on the Browns’ final 53-man roster when it was released. Well, Cleveland released the final roster on Tuesday and McDowell made the cut. Said Takk McKinley who owns the . made #brownsroster sooner, but what about Malik McDowell? Former second-rounder for the #Seahawks, who was injured in an ATV accident in 2017 and never played for Seattle, is on Cleveland’s roster. Astonishing. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2021 This has to be one of the best stories in football. Malik McDowell turned it all around What an incredible story this is after it seemed like his career was over. It looked like he was mentally battling some demons and having issues off the pitch, but he’s since changed his life, turning back into football, maintaining that strength and dominated the entire preseason with the Browns. It seemed like McDowell wouldn’t find out after leaving Michigan State and that ATV accident was involved, but apparently he was working on himself after being sentenced to prison. The former Spartan added some weight, moving to the interior of the defensive line and looking like a star all preseason. He went from a “maybe he’ll make the practice squad” player to a “there’s no way he won’t make the roster” player. It’s going to be fun rowing for Malik again (not that we’ve ever really stopped), even if he’s on the Browns.

