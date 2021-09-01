Hockey: 10 teams to watch in southern Maine





1. Scarborough: With 11 seniors on the roster, the Red Storm looms as one of the top contenders in Class A South. Coach Kerry Mariello said this group has come together quickly and is strong in all parts of the field. Seniors Lily Finley (midfield), Kayleigh York (defender) and Erin Bresnahan (midfield) and junior Stella Grondin (midfield) should be the team leaders. This will be a strong defensive team. 2. Gorham: It’s been 15 years since the Rams advanced to the Class A state championship. That could change this year. Coach Rebecca-Manson Rioux returns nine seniors and many talented undergrads from a team that finished 9-1 last fall in the shortened COVID season of the fall. Seniors Alyvia Caruso (wing/midfield) and Sydney Connolly (attack) and sophomores Hannah Bickford (mid midfield) and Brooke Farquhar (attack) are among the team leaders. 3. Biddeford: The Tigers have won the last two Class A South regional championships and are set to compete again, with nine seniors serving on the state’s 2018 Class A championship team. “I think that’s important,” said coach Caitlin Tremberth. Midfielders Jill McSorley and Khianna Jackson and forwards Cece Keller and Jayme Walton return. Key newcomers include second-year defender Michaela Ouellette and first-year midfielders Ayla Lagasse and Eliza Doyon. 4. Cheverus: The Stags may have lost some of their top players to out-of-state preparatory schools, but they remain one of the best teams in the region. Coach Theresa Hendrix still has a strong core of returning players from a team that went 7-1 last fall. Senior Nora Slattery will lead the defense and senior Elle Picard (a transfer from Lisbon) will stabilize the midfield. The attack will be led by junior Taylor Tory, sophomore Lily Johnson and freshman Lucy Johnson. 5. York: Barb Marois is coaching the Wildcats again and although they didn’t play at all last year, they should be battling for another Class B South title. York has some experience returning with key players: senior striker Lexi Brent, senior defender Sage Works, junior striker Abby Dickson (who led York with 12 goals in 2019), senior midfielder Elly Bourgoin, junior midfielder Abigail Armlin, junior back Kristen MacAuley and junior midfielder Hadley Cucco. 6. Brunswick: In 2019, the Dragons qualified for the Class A North playoffs and lost in the quarter-finals. If they can score some from their younger players, they might go a little further this year. Brunswick’s defense will be extremely strong, led by seniors Brianna Campbell and Caroline White and junior Elly Burnham. Sisters Kelsey Sullivan and Ellie Sullivan will help up front, but they also need some young players. 7. Kennebunk: Keep an eye out for these Rams. They have a good core returning from last fall’s COVID abbreviated season (four games), led by senior midfielder Sam McGrath, who is one of the top players in the region and will be everywhere for Coach Kayla Billings. Junior striker Ruby Sliwkowski is an adept goalscorer, using her speed and hard shot, while junior midfielder Lizzy Hayes can be a force on either side of the pitch. 8. Camden Hills: The Windjammers were banned from playing at other schools last fall due to the pandemic, but focused on field hockey skills and came together as a team. That should lead to a very good season this year. Camden Hills has excellent players in senior midfielder Charlotte Hood and junior forward Claudine Webber. And they are surrounded by well-rounded players in every position. 9. Windham: The Eagles are looking to gain some valuable experience from last fall when they went 9-1. They return a talented, experienced group that has talent at every level on the field. Seniors Sara Hare, Ellie Wilson and Ellie Miller are among the offensive leaders. Junior Ella Wilcox leads a young defense for goalkeeper Kelsey Gerry. 10. Morse: The Shipbuilders are another team that has used the shortened 2020 season to develop skills and cohesion. They have more depth than in the past and could be in force in the playoffs. Morse is led by senior midfielder Lily Clifford, senior defender Kennedy St. Pierre (the flyer on defensive corners), junior striker Dylan Barr and junior defender Sophie Barber. This iframe contains the logic needed to process Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

