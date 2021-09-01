Detroit Lions roster analysis: who’s in, who’s out and what’s next for the 53-man squad?

ALLEN PARK — The Detroit Lions announced one of the most unusual 53-man rosters in the league on Tuesday, opting to use no kickers at all. But that wasn’t the only surprise. Here’s an overview of who’s in, who’s out and what’s next for this squad in the coming days.

quarterback (3)

In: Jared Goff, Tim Boyle, David Blough

From: No

Breaking down: The Lions carried all three quarterbacks, although Tim Boyles’ move to the injured reserve is imminent. He broke his thumb in the preseason finale and is expected to miss six to eight weeks according to NFL Network. But the Lions will have to wait until after setting up their first roster to move him to IR or they would lose Boyle for the season. With that, David Blough – who defeated Boyle for much of the off-season anyway – will enter Week 1 as a backup to Jared Goff.

Walk back (5)

In: DAndre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Jermar Jefferson, Godwin Igwebuike, Jason Cabinda (FB)

From: Dedrick Mills, Craig Reynolds

Breaking down: DAndre Swift is back from a promising rookie season in which he led all Lions players at a distance from scrimmage, and the new staff are looking to ride him hard in that new attack. But a nagging groin injury has coaches worried about Swift’s availability for the opener in 12 days. So they chose to go deep into the position, with Jamaal Williams and Jermar Jefferson as expected, along with Godwin Igwebbuike. And what a story Igwebuike is.

Dan Campbell called Igwebbuike just a few weeks before camp started to tell him he was going from safety to running back. That is a dramatic change of position and the Lions gave him very little time to prepare his body and mind for it. Igwebbuike also struggled during the early days of the camp, including fidgeting twice during one workout. That’s usually the death knell for a bubble player – damn it, Igwebbuike might not even have been On the bubble at the time — but it just got better every week. He then ran for a touchdown in Pittsburgh and added another in the final against Indianapolis with an impressive second try on the goal line. The uncertainty with the Swift injury broke a door and Igwebbuike stormed through on the 53.

Receiver (6)

In: Tyrell Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus, Trinity Benson, Tom Kennedy

From: Breshad Perriman, Victor Bolden, Damion Ratley, Geronimo Allison, Sage Surratt, Javon McKinley

Breaking down: Lions’ efforts to replace Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and essentially every other notable receiver didn’t exactly go according to plan this summer. So they’ve shaken things up quite a bit heading into the regular season. They cut Breshad Perriman, a projected starter who was a dud at camp, then traded for Trinity Benson in Denver on Tuesday afternoon. Benson dropped out of East Central University (Okla.) in 2019 and spent the last two years with the Broncos exhibition squad. But he received widespread acclaim this summer, catching eight passes for 80 yards and two preseason touchdowns. At 6 feet and 180 pounds, Benson is expected to provide some depth behind Tyrell Williams and Kalif Raymond on the outside, as well as backup Raymond on the return man.

The trade for Benson seemed to wipe out Tom Kennedy’s chances of roster, as teams usually only have four or five players in the position, and tight end TJ Hockenson could at least lead this team in receiving. But the Lions chose to keep Kennedy as well, rewarding him for having one of the most productive training camps of any player at Allen Park. But how exactly he fits into the rotation remains to be seen. He sits at the back of a unit that carries an extra player. So if Brad Holmes needs an extra roster seat for an upcoming trade, he might look here first.

Tight end (2)

In: TJ Hockenson, Darren Fells

From: Brock Wright, Alize Macko

Breaking down: Hockenson was a Pro Bowler last year and if training camp is any indication, he is heading for an even bigger year in 2021. He has been prominent in the passing game all summer and has already become Jared Goffs’ favorite target. Darren Fells is also quite good, a strong blocker who is a capable, slender target in the passing game. That’s a pretty good 1-2 punch. But no one — and I mean no one — stepped up for the No. 3 job, so the Lions are forgoing a No. 3 tight end.

Offensive line (8)

In: LT Taylor Decker, LG Jonah Jackson, C Frank Ragnow, RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, RT Penei Sewell, G/T Matt Nelson, G Logan Stenberg, C/G Evan Brown

From: G/T Tyrell Crosby, T Dan Skipper, OT Darrin Paulo, G Tommy Kraemer, G Evan Heim

Breaking down: The release of Tyrell Crosby on Monday came as a shock, given his starting experience for an offensive line that is critically low for players of depth of quality. The top group has a chance to be really good if Penei Sewell can sort his stuff out on the right tackle, but the backups were a disaster in camp and during the preseason. So cutting Crosby, who started 11 games last year, was a surprise. Matt Nelson was the only backup tackle to make the team behind Sewell and Taylor Decker what appears to be an untenable situation. Expect the Lions to be active here on the remote.

On the inside, Logan Stenbergs injury is minor (Grade 1 MCL sprain) and he is expected to be the best backup on duty. Evan Brown is the emergency center if, God forbid, something happens to Frank Ragnow.

Defense Line (12)

In: EDGE Trey Flowers, EDGE Romeo Okwara, DL Michael Brockers, DT Alim McNeill, DL DaShawn Hand, DT Nick Williams, DT Levi Onwuzurike, DT Kevin Strong, DT John Penisini, EDGE Julian Okwara, EDGE Austin Bryant, EDGE Charles Harris

Suspended: DT Jason Cornell

From: DT Bruce Hector, DT Miles Brown, DT Michael Barnett

Breaking down: The Lions went from one of the worst defenses in the league under Matt Patricia to develop, dare I say, impressive depth in recent months. Their first selection reflects that. They plan to use a lot of three-man fronts, but still roll with Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Nick Williams, DaShawn Hand, Kevin Strong and John Penisini on the inside. That’s a lot of meat. Of course, it could also mean that Hand will go to the injured reserve the next day or two, as he leans toward a groin injury more serious than the club initially thought.

On the outside, Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara will start in the new outer linebacker spots, while Julian Okwara, Austin Bryant and Charles Harris will complete them from the rim. Bryant was especially impressive late in the camp and preseason. He has yet to learn to finish plays, but his locomotion and dislocation is something the Lions haven’t let off their couch in a long time. This defensive front offers Detroit a lot of flexibility, with so many bodies and a lot of it versatile.

Linebacker (5)

In: Jamie Collins, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Anthony Pittman

From: Jahlani Tavai, Tavante Beckett, Rashod Berry

Breaking down: Not much new happening here. Jamie Collins and Alex Anzalone are the starters, while rookie Derrick Barnes had an impressive summer from the bench. But the Lions have managed Barnes’ workload well and he probably won’t be playing much right away barring injuries. And if injuries hit the position, Detroit could be in trouble. Behind Barnes there isn’t much of actual linebacking. Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Anthony Pittman will primarily contribute to special teams.

secondary (10)

In: CB Jeff Okudah, CB Amani Oruwariye, CB Ifetu Melifonwu, CB AJ Parker, CB Jerry Jacobs, S/CB Bobby Price, S Tracy Walker, S Will Harris, S Dean Marlowe, S CJ Moore

From: CB Mike Ford, CB Corn Elder, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, S Jalen Elliott, S Alijah Holder

Breaking down: Nowhere is the renovation more evident than here. The Lions are cutting veterans like Mike Ford, Corn Elder and Nickell Robey-Coleman to make way for a slew of young defensive backs like AJ Parker (UDFA), Jerry Jacobs (UDFA) and Bobby Price (sophomore UDFA with no career games). Jeff Okudah (second year) starts on the outside, with Amani Oruwariye (third year) on the other side of the field and Parker (first year) in the slot. There are six corners in this team and none are over 25. That’s about as young as any unit in the league.

When it comes to safety, depth is a concern. Tracy Walker has the talent to lead the position group but was bad last year. Will Harris is a former third round pick, but it never looked like he would be entering the third year. Dean Marlowe has some starting experience, but is a career reserve for a reason. CJ Moore will contribute exclusively in special teams.

The secondary showed substantial progress this off-season, but the inexperience and lack of depth mean there will be some bumps along the way too.

Specialists (2)

In: P Jack Fox, LS Scott Daly

From: K Zane Gonzalez, K Randy Bullock

Breaking down: Correct. After years and years of death and tax jokes because so much has stayed the same with Detroit’s special teams, the club has rocked the unit so far that there is literally no kicker on the team. The Lions signed Randy Bullock to replace Matt Prater, but Bullock struggled all summer. So the club signed Zane Gonzalez in the middle of the camp to compete for the job, but cut him too. An addition to the feature is looming, but doing this makes you wonder why the new regime wouldn’t want to make Prater for another year.

All of that comes on top of the recent cut of Don Muhlbach, the most tenured player in Detroit by more than a decade. He appeared in more games for the franchise than anyone not named Jason Hanson. But his appearances had dwindled in recent years and Brad Holmes decided to go with Scott Daly instead.

Hey, at least they still have Jack Fox.