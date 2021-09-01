The Real Reason Haynes King Won the Runway





When it was announced last week that Haynes King had won the Texas A&M Football starting quarterback job, there were plenty of assumptions. The first, and perhaps the easiest to assume, was that King had won the job a long time ago. Not even earlier this low season – as long ago as last year. This was supported by King taking over as backup from Kellen Mond last season, a sign that Fisher wanted to go with a younger, higher-rated quarterback. However, this was recently refuted at Fisher’s weekly press conference on Monday. Here is what he said about King winning the runway. “This wasn’t a deal where ‘okay, one is the right one. They kept on matching. He (King) just played a little better and we went with that. We feel very comfortable with both guys and what we do.” Texas A&M Football Head Coach Jimbo Fisher Noticed Haynes King’s Consistency Over Zach Calzada Remember how I talked about a list of assumptions about the Haynes King vs. Zach Calzada quarterback fight? The first was the fact that King had already earned the runway while the second was about how he won it. In fact, the common assumption was that King and Calzada were similar passers-by. It looked like Calzada might have been a slightly better pure quarterback, while King spawned more talent to lead the football. As a result, most people assumed that the above reasoning was the reason why King won the job. However, Fisher also refuted that, citing a major reason why King won it. This is what he said. “Coherence… At the end of the day, everyone says it was his athleticism. No, it wasn’t — it was his pocket presence and his ability to throw the football accurately and make decisions.” This should come as a little surprise for Aggie fans. We didn’t see either quarterback in a Texas A&M football uniform, but from what we’ve seen, Calzada looked more consistent. Take the spring game for example, where the more experienced quarterback seemed to have an easier time against his own defense. In the game, Calzada threw 250 yards and made 19-of-41 passes through the air. It wasn’t the best performance of all time, but with a single touchdown and a single interception, he looked more consistent. King, on the other hand, had a similar stat line, completing 16-of-31 passes with the same touchdown-to-interception ratio. Those watching the match knew that King didn’t look quite as consistent – at least not in the context of the Maroon and White game. In the end, we only knew so much about this team. With Fisher’s clarification, Aggie fans should be feeling great about King under center this coming season.

