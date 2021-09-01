Sports
High school girls tennis: Carthage does what it takes to finally get back on the court | high school sports
The Carthage girls tennis team has put in a lot of miles to start the 2021 season.
The Comets have been practicing in other schools to kick off the upcoming campaign as their courts resurface. Carthage has been holding drills at Indian River and Copenhagen as they wait to get their homes back. It was an interesting start to the sports calendar for some experienced players.
It was crazy for us because the schedule changes from week to week, said senior first doubles player Anna Scott. It’s just a different feeling (practice on a different court).
Carthage offered its facilities when Lowvilles courts had to be renovated in the 2016 season and now Comets coach Erin Gallagher is taking advantage of the help as they await the green light from the school.
The other coaches (at other schools) were great. said Gallagher. The tennis coaches in this league are simply the nicest out there.
The Carthages program is also grateful that they don’t have to play all their games on the road like Beaver River is doing this season due to limited track availability.
It’s just one more hurdle, though, for the Comets, who will play their first game of the season at Watertown High School on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. Carthage is playing its first team matches since playing in a Section 3 tournament match in Chittenango on October 8, 2019.
It’s great that tennis is back because it feels like a sense of normalcy is back, said senior first doubles player Madilin Santamour.
The three Lewis County-based schools of Lowville, Beaver River and Copenhagen played a partial season in the fall, while the Jefferson County schools South Jefferson, Immaculate Heart Central, Watertown, General Brown and Indian River played games in the six-week Fall. Sports II window during early spring. But Carthage did not field a team in girls tennis or cross country during that period.
“It was a little disappointing that other schools were allowed to play and we weren’t, but I’m still excited for this season and we get to play,” Scott said.
The Comets didn’t let time pass idly by while other teams played. They participated in intramural activities during the fall and spring, which allowed some players to try their hand at the sport without the pressure of playing in a match.
It allowed people to test the water while on the field, Santamour said.
The extended layoff may have been tough on Gallagher and her players. However, they dealt with all the changing rules with a positive attitude, Gallagher said.
They just rolled with everything and didn’t complain about anything. she said. The kids were great about the changes all year round.
Both Scott and Santamour are seniors leading a younger Comets team.
The state has added a state team tournament this season, scheduled for October, which will allow the NYSPHSAA to host team state championships in addition to the individual state championships that already exist.
Because it’s a smaller sport at our school (the state team tournament), we have a chance to go far in a tournament, Santamour said.
Outlook: Indian River won the league title in the last non-COVID season of 2019. However, there are many unknowns in this season. South Jefferson has a new coach in Sarah Morris, who took over from Pat Bassett in the Fall Sports II season.
2019: 7-3 league and overall
Outlook: Copenhagen went 10-0 last full season and was undefeated before the Lewis County schools halted their seasons. However, the Golden Knights will not have a team this season. There are also many unknowns in this division.
