Captain status represents the legacy of Babbs

Over the past four years, wide receiver Kamryn Babb has made more than a handful of phone calls home to tell his family some unfortunate news.

Babb tore his ACL a total of four times twice in each knee and his last call came in the spring, this time from his right ACL kink. Babb said he felt low for a long time as tears have forced him to play in just seven games since joining the Buckeyes in the summer of 2018.

After the third tear, Babb said he had thoughts like: It might be time to pack [my career] but his faith always motivated him not to give up.

Just two weeks before the first game of the year in Ohio, Babb’s dedication to himself and his faith proved true with another phone call home while the team practiced at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. This time he had good news.

The Buckeyes chose Babb as one of their six captains for the 2021 season.

I was absolutely surprised, but very grateful and just grateful, Babb said. I am grateful for all my teammates and coaches. It’s just an honor to hear all the names that have come before me. To be a part of this program and make my mark in that way, especially by not playing as much as I would have liked to play, it was a blessing to leave my mark on the field. I’m just really thankful for the opportunity.

Head coach Ryan Day said one of Babbs’ speeches to the team came a few weeks ago that talked about resilience, and that Babb is the epitome of such strength. Day also added that Babb’s journey is one of the most amazing stories he’s experienced, and the now-senior has set a new standard.

His influence has already been left on this program, Day said. I know he wants to leave a legacy, and this is an incredible way for him to do that. He could have walked away two or three different times and he didn’t. He’s stuck with us. I’m just really happy for him and proud of him, of what he’s already done in this program.

Babb came to Ohio as a four-star recruit and earned a selection to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

The St. Louis native became a dorm roommate with another recruit out of Buckeyes state, now senior Chris Olave, someone who went on to become a First Team All-Big Ten receiver and preseason All-American.

Olave said seeing the adversity after a close relationship with Babb makes his story all the more unique. Olave noticed Babbs’ body language and the fact that he didn’t hear a single complaint from him set an example for the Buckeyes.

Seeing him come out as a better person is hugely important to me, Olave said. It was hard for me, especially to be close to him, to see him go through all that pain and see his family go through it all. Just to be there, that hand, always there, always positive, always smiling. People look up to him, even I look up to him. It’s huge for us and good for the Buckeyes.

Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has also seen Babb maintain a humble demeanor despite the constant challenges of injury.

Hartline said Babbs’ captain status represents the body of work that afflicted teammates not only on the football field, but far beyond.

His work ethic is off the charts. You don’t get picked for something like that if you don’t live the right way, Hartline said. I think he is a very consistent man who works at a very high level academically, socially and spiritually. Kam just lives at that ultra, high consistent level of just being a great person and always finding value beyond catching a football which is minimal.

Once a top-100 nationally as a prep player, and even a leg up on his high school state championship 400 meter relay team, Babb has proven to be a vital athlete when able to compete.

Babb has credited Ohio State physical therapist Adam Stewart, who visits Buckeyes frequently, for motivating him during recovery from injury. He said the energy Stew brought helped him not to give up on himself.

The journey back to the field for Babb has been tough, and finally getting on the field in 2020 was a sign that he could finally make a contribution. Despite his recent ACL tear, Babb said he still feels like he can perform on the court after another round of recovery.

No one has really been able to see what I know I can do and what I feel like I entered, Babb said. Again, that’s all praise and glory to God for being able to move and run and do the things I can still do. I feel like I can still play at a very high level. I just want to be able to pay him tribute with that.

Babb said in the end he didn’t think there was an opportunity to become a captain at Ohio State because he played so little during the meaningful competition. But to many others around him, Babbs’ leadership was just as meaningful as a touchdown or a big game.

He praised his ability to lead vocally on the sidelines and serve as a source of support for his teammates and thinks he must be prepared for what comes next, despite not knowing what his chapter after Ohio state might look like.

Staying true to the process was key for Babb to remain stubborn through any battle with injury or adversity. Now he said he is sure to take on any challenge for anyone with his firm faith in faith.

I’m just thankful that I just live and can run and still do everything because there are so many people I know who can’t run or walk, Babb said. Life is much bigger than football so I just want to be a light.