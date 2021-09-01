Jessica MacCallum of Laguna Beach wins first gold tennis ball





Gold balls are a rare commodity in junior tennis as they can only be obtained by winning a national title. Laguna Beachs 15-year-old Jessica MacCallum continued her ascent in the sport last weekend and showed she was up to the challenge. MacCallum and partner Sophia Webster of El Segundo have won the Tennis Assn in the United States. National Doubles Championship on Sunday in Orlando, Florida, ages 16 and under. MacCallum and Webster, placed No. 5, defeated No. 3 seeded Conley Raidt and Saray Yli-Piipari of Georgia 7-5, 6-1 in the title game at the USTA National Campus. It was the first golden ball of MacCallum’s junior tennis career. The Laguna Beach High School sophomore won a bronze, also in doubles, on the Alabama clay court earlier this summer. It was exciting, MacCallum said in a phone interview. It is quite different, winning a doubles tournament than a singles. Doubles is much more about your character on the field. You have a partner, so it was nice to know that it worked out, that we enjoyed playing together and that we were good enough to win a ball. Webster, who also won her first gold ball, is the daughter of UCLA women’s tennis coach Stella Sampras Webster. MacCallum and Webster left just one set in their five games, played in hot and humid conditions. They had to beat New York’s top seed Taylor Goetz and Arina Oreshchenkova in the semifinals 4-6, 6-3, 6-0. That game was especially difficult, as it was their third game of the day, but they stayed positive. We make a good team, MacCallum said, adding that she usually stays on the baseline while Webster patrols the net. I always feel very comfortable with her on the field. I think the reason why we do well and have a good time together is because we have good chemistry on the field. When someone misses, especially on an important point, we don’t get mad at each other. I think that’s why a lot of people don’t do very well in doubles because they’re so focused on winning and not being nice to the other person. MacCallum is also looking forward to the Laguna Beach girls’ tennis season. She will play again this year with her older sister Sarah, a senior on the team. Jessica MacCallum missed Breakers’ first game, a 10-8 win over Sage Hill, due to the USTA Nationals, but said she plans to play Dana Hills in Wednesday’s game. Winning her first gold ball was certainly a good reason to miss the start of the high school season. Not many people even have a bronze or a silver ball, she said. Having gold is really exciting. I think I’ve started taking tennis more seriously recently. This could be a career for me, if I wanted to, if I keep pushing. When I’m on the field, I do everything I can to win. :: Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

