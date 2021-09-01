Two more medals guaranteed for ParalympicsGB table tennis team in Tokyo – British Para Table Tennis

The ParalympicsGB table tennis team is guaranteed a further two medals from the team events after reaching the semi-finals in the Men’s Class 6-7 and Men’s Class 8 events. Billy Shilton will medal in his Paralympic debut, after he teamed up with Aaron McKibbin to defeat Hungary in Men’s Class 8, while Paul Karabardak and Will Bayley are guaranteed team medals to complement the singles medals they won in Men’s Class 6 and Men’s Class 7 respectively.

Bayley and Karabardak won World and European Team Medals together before Karabardak moved from Class 7 to Class 6 in 2015. They were reunited for the first time since then and in their quarterfinals they defeated Australia, represented by Class 7 Jake Ballestrino and Class 6 Oceania Champion Trevor Hirth.

The British duo got off to a perfect start, taking the double 3-0 and Bayley then came through against Hirth 3-0 to set up a semi-final against European champions Spain tomorrow.

I’m really happy, Karabardak said. We had a good draw but we still had to go out and get a job done and we did it as professionally and efficiently as possible. I’m really happy to get another medal here. The 2014 World Cup is the last time we played together, but we started practicing a month ago and we were better than ever, like we never stopped playing. We’ve always had good chemistry and it’s really good that we continued that and I think it can help us do really well in this team event.

Bayley looked sharp and showed no sign of fatigue after some tough matches in the singles.

I really feel like it’s a fresh start for me and I think we played really well,” he said. We had a job to do and we know it was a favorable draw, but we still had to go out and perform. They got some balls back and made us work for it, so it was good. It’s nice to play with Paul again, it’s been so many years, so it’s great to be together again.

Spain will be an epic game tomorrow, one of the biggest of our career and I’m really ready for it. Were ready and playing well so looking forward to it.

In Men’s Class 8, Great Britain competed against the world bronze medalists 2014 Hungary, represented by the Rio 2016 Paralympic silver medalist Andras Csonka and former world number two and European medalist Gyula Zborai.

With World Champion Ross Wilson unable to play after pinching his back in the warm up, Shilton teamed up with McKibbin in the opening doubles and understandably took a while for them to get going. After losing the first game 12-10 they led 7-3 in the second but at 7-6 GB head coach Greg Baker called a timeout and they went on to take the game 11-9 to to equalize the score. The pair seemed to settle that and from then on they were always in control, winning the third game 11-6 and a forehand winner from McKibbin sealing the fourth 11-6 for a 3-1 victory.

Shilton then faced Csonka in the first basehit. The 22-year-old from Stonehouse in Gloucestershire had won his last three games, most recently at the Polish Open in 2020, in five sets and got off to a good start, going quickly to 5-1 and then keeping his focus to finish the game. see. 11-8. From then on, Shilton grew in confidence and after winning the second game 11-5, he took the third 11-7 to win the game 3-0 and a place in the semi-finals and a guaranteed medal for his to secure the team.

Obviously there was a last minute change of plan where Ross had a little hiccup in the warm up, said McKibbin, but that’s what’s great about our team, we have three really strong players. We’ve reached all three quarter-finals in singles, we can play any combination at any time and we know all three will be good. Billy and I had quite a bit of experience playing doubles together last season, so we knew we could bring it in. The first game was a little shaky, but we took our time and then Billy’s performance there was incredible. I’ve never seen him play so well that I knew literally from the first moment that he was going to win.

I think with the situation at the beginning there was a bit of uncertainty whether I would play or not, said Shilton, so I knew I had to get up and that was probably the best I’ve ever played. I was very nervous in doubles, but Aaron calmed me down really well. In singles I knew he (Csonka) would be nervous because I won the last three games against him, so I knew I had a chance if I played my best game. Im lost for words to be honest.

I don’t think it really got through, but I’m so happy. Thanks to Aaron and Ross for all their support leading up to this point. We have another game against China in the semi-finals tomorrow, so the work is not done yet – we must now push through and try to improve on the bronze medal.

McKibbin is secured his third Paralympic medal after taking bronze in the men’s team 6-8 in both London and Rio with Wilson and Will Bayley.

Obviously, Rio was great at beating China, he said. We still have a chance tomorrow and I would like to do better one more time and make it to the final. It’s going to be difficult China is a top team, but we certainly have the ammunition to beat them if we reach our level.

After their heroic victory over Spain this morning, Ashley Facey Thompson and Joshua Stacey took on Paralympic champions China in the quarter-finals of the men’s 9-10 division. They fought hard in the doubles against Class 10 World Number Three Lian Hao and Class 9 World Number Seven Zhao Yi Qing, down 11-5 in the fifth.

Facey Thompson then went on to face Lian at first base and although he tied the second game 11-9 to 1-1, the World Cup bronze medalist was just too strong and won the game 3-1 and the draw for China 2-0.