NEW YORK — Michael Conforto delivered a two-out hit that sent Javier Bez home to complete a five-run rally in the ninth inning, then homered to beat the New York Mets 3-1 over the Miami Marlins lift Tuesday night for their second win of the day.

In the afternoon opener, which ended a nine-inning game, one was eliminated in the top of the first on April 11, the single by Confortos scored the tying run and Bez also.

Bez got cheers from a fan base he had offended days earlier by sprinting home when left fielder Jorge Alfaro misdirected the ball to finish a five-run inning and give the Mets a 6-5 win.

The victory in the second game, which lasted seven innings, gave the Mets three consecutive wins. New York, which entered the month with a four-game lead in NL East, started seven games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

I was really proud of the way we came back in that first game and being able to carry that energy into the second game, said Brandon Nimmo, who started the rally in the ninth inning in the opener by hitting a two-run home run. to beat. It was a beautiful day.

The Mets will have to wait to extend their winning streak. The game against the Marlins, scheduled for Wednesday-evening at Citi Field, was postponed a day in advance due to the expected heavy rain. It will be made up as part of a live doubleheader on September 28th starting at 4:10 PM

The doubleheader sweep is huge, that’s momentum we can definitely carry over (in) the off-day, Conforto said.

Conforto hit a two-run homer off rookie Edward Cabrera (0-1) in the fourth.

Bez followed with a single and scored on a double by Jeff McNeil that evoked memories of his race-winning sprint hours earlier by racing around third place as the announced crowd of 18,101 roared.

Jesus Aguilar had a pinch-hit RBI double in the fifth off Trevor Williams, but Aaron Loup (4-0) escaped a basesloaded jam by prompting Isan Diaz to ground into a double play.

Seth Lugo threw a scoreless sixth and Edwin Diaz earned his 27th save with a perfect seventh.

Cabrera, who made his second big league-start, gave up three runs on seven hits and was not walked with two strikeouts in four innings.

The opener kicked off about an hour after Bez and Francisco Lindor held separate press conferences to apologize for the thumbs-down gesture she and teammate Kevin Pillar delivered during Sunday’s 9-4 win at the Washington Nationals.

Bez said on Sunday the gesture was the players’ way of replying to fans who booed the Mets in August. Lindor heard some boos prior to his first plate appearance and went 0 for 3 with a walk and a sacrifice bunt. Bez was booed when he came in as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning.

The Mets trailed 5-1 before Nimmo hit a two-run homerun and Bez hit a two-out RBI infield single. When Alfaro misplayed Confortos’ hit to score Pete Alonso, Bez never broke further, approaching third base and scoring the winning run.

It seemed like everything kind of went our way until that ninth inning, said Marlins manager Don Mattingly.

Even before the wild comeback, there was no shortage of whimsy in the first match which, according to official scorer Howie Karpin, resumed at 1:12pm after a 4-month, 19-day, 23-hour, 55-minute delay.

The Marlins had to replace five starters from April 11. Outfielders Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte and Adam Duvall, as well as pitcher John Curtiss, were all traded while catcher Chad Wallach was waived.

Midfielder Bryan De La Cruz, who started the season with Triple-A Sugar Land in the Houston Astros system, replaced Marte and capped the Marlins with two runs in second with an RBI single, which goes into the books as 110 days before he was acquired by Miami.

The Mets missed two starters, third baseman Luis Guillorme and catcher Tomas Nido are each on the injured list as of April 11. Patrick Mazeika, who replaced Nido, doubled in the second to give him a single 23 days before his big league-debut on May 5.

Taijuan Walker gave up three runs on seven hits without a walk and struckout six in 4 2/3 innings to replace Marcus Stroman, who threw nine pitches on April 11 and got one out in his shortest career outing.

Walker following Stroman was the first time a number 99 pitcher relieved a number 0 pitcher.

Jeurys Familia (8-3) took the win. Dylan Floro (5-5) was defeated.

JEWEL OF A GAME

Bez lost an earring near home plate during the celebration and teammates, coaches, field staff and even team president Sandy Alderson were on the ground looking for him. Alderson, 73, was still on one knee picking the grass with other team members nearly half an hour after the last shutdown.

GET GOOD, HOWIE

The Mets sent out a message on the scoreboard wishing a speedy recovery to radio play-by-play man Howie Rose, who is in his 26th season as one of the team’s broadcasters. Rose played his last game of the season on Tuesday night and will undergo surgery later this week due to a personal medical problem.

Rose stood in his booth, blowing kisses and tapping his heart as the crowd applauded and Howie! Manager Luis Rojas opened his press conference after the game by offering good wishes to Rose.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this process, Rojas said. We love you dude.

TRAINERS ROOM

Marlins: RHP Paul Campbell (undisclosed) was placed on the 10-day injured list. RHP Zach Pop, who missed the previous 15 games with a sore right middle finger, was activated. OR Lewis Brinson went into the nightcap 2 for 3 after missing the previous four games with a sprained left thumb.

Mets: Nido (left thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Nido was also sidelined with a left thumb injury from August 16-27. C Chance Sisco was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

