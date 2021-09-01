Sports
Marlins vs. Mets – Game Recap – August 31, 2021
NEW YORK — Michael Conforto delivered a two-out hit that sent Javier Bez home to complete a five-run rally in the ninth inning, then homered to beat the New York Mets 3-1 over the Miami Marlins lift Tuesday night for their second win of the day.
In the afternoon opener, which ended a nine-inning game, one was eliminated in the top of the first on April 11, the single by Confortos scored the tying run and Bez also.
Bez got cheers from a fan base he had offended days earlier by sprinting home when left fielder Jorge Alfaro misdirected the ball to finish a five-run inning and give the Mets a 6-5 win.
The victory in the second game, which lasted seven innings, gave the Mets three consecutive wins. New York, which entered the month with a four-game lead in NL East, started seven games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.
I was really proud of the way we came back in that first game and being able to carry that energy into the second game, said Brandon Nimmo, who started the rally in the ninth inning in the opener by hitting a two-run home run. to beat. It was a beautiful day.
The Mets will have to wait to extend their winning streak. The game against the Marlins, scheduled for Wednesday-evening at Citi Field, was postponed a day in advance due to the expected heavy rain. It will be made up as part of a live doubleheader on September 28th starting at 4:10 PM
The doubleheader sweep is huge, that’s momentum we can definitely carry over (in) the off-day, Conforto said.
Conforto hit a two-run homer off rookie Edward Cabrera (0-1) in the fourth.
Bez followed with a single and scored on a double by Jeff McNeil that evoked memories of his race-winning sprint hours earlier by racing around third place as the announced crowd of 18,101 roared.
Jesus Aguilar had a pinch-hit RBI double in the fifth off Trevor Williams, but Aaron Loup (4-0) escaped a basesloaded jam by prompting Isan Diaz to ground into a double play.
Seth Lugo threw a scoreless sixth and Edwin Diaz earned his 27th save with a perfect seventh.
Cabrera, who made his second big league-start, gave up three runs on seven hits and was not walked with two strikeouts in four innings.
The opener kicked off about an hour after Bez and Francisco Lindor held separate press conferences to apologize for the thumbs-down gesture she and teammate Kevin Pillar delivered during Sunday’s 9-4 win at the Washington Nationals.
Bez said on Sunday the gesture was the players’ way of replying to fans who booed the Mets in August. Lindor heard some boos prior to his first plate appearance and went 0 for 3 with a walk and a sacrifice bunt. Bez was booed when he came in as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning.
The Mets trailed 5-1 before Nimmo hit a two-run homerun and Bez hit a two-out RBI infield single. When Alfaro misplayed Confortos’ hit to score Pete Alonso, Bez never broke further, approaching third base and scoring the winning run.
It seemed like everything kind of went our way until that ninth inning, said Marlins manager Don Mattingly.
Even before the wild comeback, there was no shortage of whimsy in the first match which, according to official scorer Howie Karpin, resumed at 1:12pm after a 4-month, 19-day, 23-hour, 55-minute delay.
The Marlins had to replace five starters from April 11. Outfielders Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte and Adam Duvall, as well as pitcher John Curtiss, were all traded while catcher Chad Wallach was waived.
Midfielder Bryan De La Cruz, who started the season with Triple-A Sugar Land in the Houston Astros system, replaced Marte and capped the Marlins with two runs in second with an RBI single, which goes into the books as 110 days before he was acquired by Miami.
The Mets missed two starters, third baseman Luis Guillorme and catcher Tomas Nido are each on the injured list as of April 11. Patrick Mazeika, who replaced Nido, doubled in the second to give him a single 23 days before his big league-debut on May 5.
Taijuan Walker gave up three runs on seven hits without a walk and struckout six in 4 2/3 innings to replace Marcus Stroman, who threw nine pitches on April 11 and got one out in his shortest career outing.
Walker following Stroman was the first time a number 99 pitcher relieved a number 0 pitcher.
Jeurys Familia (8-3) took the win. Dylan Floro (5-5) was defeated.
JEWEL OF A GAME
Bez lost an earring near home plate during the celebration and teammates, coaches, field staff and even team president Sandy Alderson were on the ground looking for him. Alderson, 73, was still on one knee picking the grass with other team members nearly half an hour after the last shutdown.
GET GOOD, HOWIE
The Mets sent out a message on the scoreboard wishing a speedy recovery to radio play-by-play man Howie Rose, who is in his 26th season as one of the team’s broadcasters. Rose played his last game of the season on Tuesday night and will undergo surgery later this week due to a personal medical problem.
Rose stood in his booth, blowing kisses and tapping his heart as the crowd applauded and Howie! Manager Luis Rojas opened his press conference after the game by offering good wishes to Rose.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this process, Rojas said. We love you dude.
TRAINERS ROOM
Marlins: RHP Paul Campbell (undisclosed) was placed on the 10-day injured list. RHP Zach Pop, who missed the previous 15 games with a sore right middle finger, was activated. OR Lewis Brinson went into the nightcap 2 for 3 after missing the previous four games with a sprained left thumb.
Mets: Nido (left thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Nido was also sidelined with a left thumb injury from August 16-27. C Chance Sisco was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.
——
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/recap/_/gameId/401229035
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]