A quick guide for those traveling to Michigan football games

We often get the question about putting out some sort of guidebook for Michigan Wolverines fans who come to town for games, whether it’s the first trip or a return visit. For some reason we couldn’t get it, but that’s about to change today!

Below are some tips and tricks for those looking to maximize their time in Ann Arbor this fall. These are the views and opinions of someone who has spent a fair amount of time on campus in the seven years they’ve been operating this site, so put whatever you want in there.

Without further ado, here are my tips for your Michigan experience in the city and around the stadium.

Note: None of these are paid or approved by MnB. We’re just sharing friendly tips!

Where should I stay?

This one is hard for me to answer as I live close enough to drive in but I would suggest Residence Inn in downtown Ann Arbor if I was planning a trip for you. The reviews are pretty positive and it puts you in the middle of where some of the good bars restaurants are. It’s about a mile from the stadium and about a 25 minute walk down Main Street. If you need a break, there are plenty of bars and restaurants to take a dip in along the way.

Where should I park?

A move of mine in the past was to park downtown and take the long walk. If the weather is bad, there are usually Ubers or Lyfts nearby that will get you fairly close, or at least a lot closer than the one-mile walk would.

But if you’re coming to town to play a game, the UM golf course or Ann Arbor Pioneer High School are your two best bets. It puts you across the street from the stadium and throws you right into the tailgate scene. It’s your most expensive option at about $40-$50 per game. You can also park on someone’s lawn in one of the neighborhoods and put a few travel drinks in a cooler and check out the tailgate for yourself.

What are some bars or eateries I should visit?

Whether you’re enjoying a drink and appetizer before or after the game or looking for a place to grab some adult beverages on your way to the stadium, there are plenty of options. Three of my favorites are The Pretzel Bell, Jim Bradys and Pizza House. The first two are on the Main Street walk we referred to earlier, while Pizza House is closer to campus on Church Street. The Brown Jug is another favorite of mine and is located at Pizza House.

There are plenty of coffee shops in Ann Arbor as it is both a college town and extremely hipster. My favorite is RoosRoost, which has a downtown location on Liberty Street and another closer to the golf course on Industrial Hwy.

How should I spend my pre-game time?

Spend as much time as possible in the stadium and at the tail lifts. There’s nothing quite like a college sports tailgate, especially one that surrounds one of the cathedrals in college sports. There is plenty of stuff around the stadium for both families and children. Your little ones (and let’s face it, you too) are going to be begging for merch. Mden will have a pop up location and there are usually a few other tents selling shirts, hats and more around the stadium.

Do your best to go to the east side of the stadium to watch the band enter the Big House if you can. It’s not something I’ve ever been able to do, but everyone should probably check it out at least once.

How early do I have to be at the stadium?

Gates open two hours before kick-off. That’s a bit early to get there as a fan, but if you’re the type who likes to settle in then find your seat and then take a bit into the stadium, that’s as early as you can get in. I would recommend getting somewhere within an hour to kick off. It gives you plenty of time to see warm-ups, the band’s pregame performance, the team running low to touch the banner, and more.

What should I do during the game?

Cheer on your team and have the time of your life. Don’t be a jerk. Be mindful of the people around you. That said, Michigan has a reputation for having older fans who want you to sit down. Just be respectful, but also make sure you can bring into play the energy it needs. You get to cheer and go crazy when good things happen. However, don’t be a jerk!

Other than that, have fun! Enjoy your Big House experience.

Do you have any suggestions for what people should do during a football match visit? Make sure you sound in the comments below! Everyone’s preferences and experiences are different, so the more opinions the better.