Bathroom stall: Tennis toilet break talks swirls in Vlissingen | Sport

NEW YORK (AP) How long does it take too long to be in the bathroom? That, believe it or not, is a real debate at the US Open, thanks to an argument between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas over the toilet break rule in tennis.

Article I, Section W, Paragraph 4 of the 2021 Grand Slam rulebook limits women (playing best-of-three sets) to one trip out of court and men (best-of-five) to two trips for a reasonable time for a toilet break, a change of clothes, or both.

The discussion on Tuesday in Flush-ing Meadows raged on whether it was reasonable for the game to be delayed by more than eight minutes because Tsitsipas took his time as he swapped his sweaty outfit for a new one between the fourth and fifth sets of a nearly five-hour run. victory over Murray a day earlier.

What is your opinion about this? You are the referee of the match, three-time Grand Slam champion Murray was told to the match official. Give me your opinion. … Do you think this is good?

Murray, who changed shirts for the final set while on his bench, is among those who have argued for some sort of rule change.

For example, put a specific time limit in writing. Or have stronger consequences than the simple warning Tsitsipas received Monday from the chair umpire for a time violation when he and Murray were both soaked from 70% humidity and heat in the low 80s Fahrenheit (high 20s Celsius).

It’s so vague. Another vague rule in tennis. And I think that’s what Andy was complaining about, said 18-time great champion Chris Evert on Tuesday’s ESPN broadcast. “Let me tell you, eight to ten minutes, that gives the player time to sit with himself, to figure out what to do, to reset if needed, to reach into his bag and make a phone call. Or reach in his bag and read a text.It opens the door to a lot of things that might not be fair in tennis.

If the goal of Tsitsipas was playability, it worked.

Murray lost his focus and, he later explained, the long pause in the game cooled him down, causing physical problems for a 34-year-old man with an artificial hip.

In court, Murray used the word cheating.” At his press conference, he called it nonsense and said he was losing respect for Tsitsipas, a 23-year-old from Greece who finished second at the French Open in June and is placed No. 3 in New York.

Murray didn’t let go on Tuesday either. Instead, he stirred the pot by posting a shot via Twitter, brimming with toilet and rocket ship emojis: fact of the day. Stefanos (Tsitsipas) takes twice as long to go to the bathroom as it takes Jeff (Bezos) to fly into space. Interesting.

This is not the first time the problem has cropped up with Tsitsipas or other players. Just one example from Monday: The field’s No. 19, John Isner, left the field for what amounted to a more than seven-minute break between points after the second set of this three-set loss to Brandon Nakashima in an all-American match Monday.

Just over a week ago, Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev accused Tsitsipas of getting help via phone messages from his father, who is also his coach, during a long trip to the bathroom during their semifinals at the Cincinnati Masters. Coaching is not allowed during matches.

He’s been gone for over 10 minutes. His father is texting on the phone. He comes out and suddenly his tactics have completely changed. It’s not just me, everyone saw it. The whole game plan is changing, number 4 seed Zverev said after his win on Tuesday. I like: Either it’s a very magical place where he goes or there’s communication there.

Zverev said he sees what Tsitsipas does as the “kind of things that (that) happen at junior events, at Futures, at Challengers maybe, but not when you’re top three in the world. You can do that, but it’s like an unwritten rule between players.”

Tsitsipas and Isner did have their defenders.

were drinking. Was hydrating a lot. We have to use the bathroom. To get my socks, shoes, my inserts in my shoes, shorts, shirt, everything, the whole nine yards, hat it takes five, six minutes, said No. US 22 seed Reilly Opelka after reaching the second round with a win Tuesday. Then, by the time I walk to and from the court… .

