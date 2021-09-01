Hockey: 25 players to watch in southern Maine

Hannah Bickford, Gorham Sophomore, Central Midfield: One of the sport’s rising stars, Bickford recently played in the NexUS American Field Hockey Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She has a great sense of the field, a great hit and will contribute to the attacking and defensive corners of the Rams.

Lexi Brent, senior from York, forward: A four-year varsity player for the Wildcats, Brent has been a consistent scorer and should be the leader on a balanced team. Extremely fast, she uses her stick well in crowded areas.

Meredith Brubaker, Greely senior, midfield: Brubaker is a strong communicator with exceptional stick skills and will be a leader for the Rangers in the crucial midfield. She sees the field well and can quickly switch from defensive to offensive.

Chloe Bush, senior Falmouth, forward: Bush has strong stick skills and field sense and should be one of the Navigators’ top scorers this year. She has shown a big improvement compared to last year.

Halle Chase, Portland Senior, Fullback: The versatile Chase can move across the field. She has a strong hit and can change the field in an instant, turning defense into attack. Chase has started since her freshman year.

Lily Clifford, Morse Senior, Central Midfield: Clifford, a three-year varsity starter and one of the captains of the Shipbuilders, is a stabilizing influence in the midfield with her stick skills and game feel, playing on attacking corners.

Lily Finley, Scarborough senior, midfield/defence: Extremely versatile, Finley can play many roles for the Red Storm. She has great stick skills and game feel and often changes positions in the middle of the game.

Grace Gray, Cape Elizabeth junior, forward: Gray has shown a talent for scoring goals since joining the Capers as a freshman. She has good stick skills in tight spaces and has a hard, accurate shot.

Sarah Hare, Windham senior, midfield/striker: This is Hare’s fourth season on the varsity and she is now established as team leader. She sees the field well and can use her skills to get things done.

Kyla Havey, Freeport senior, forward: A varsity player since her sophomore year, Havey has emerged as a leader for a fledgling Falcons squad. She is also a good scorer and has great skills close to the net.

Charlotte Hood, senior Camden Hills, midfield: Hood, a three-year varsity member, will move to midfield this year to bolster that area for the Windjammers. She plays with a lot of composure and sees the field well.

Olivia Knudsen, Gray-New Gloucester Sophomore, Midfield: Although still young, Knudsen is already establishing herself as a leader for the Patriots. She has great ball skills and is able to help in any situation.

Sam McGrath, Kennebunk Senior, Central Midfield: Coach Kayla Billings calls her “by far the best player I’ve ever coached.” McGrath, a first-team SMAA all-star as a sophomore, controls the game from midfield. She is an excellent stick handler and sees the field well. She plays on both attacking and defensive angles.

Jill McSorley, Senior Biddeford, Central Midfield: Already verbally committed to playing at Assumption University, McSorley has been a major contributor to the Tigers since her freshman year and was a second team SMAA roster in 2019. Originally a left wing, she has moved to midfield.

Erika Parker, Marshwood Sophomore, Central Midfield: Parker is emerging as one of the best young players in the SMAA this year. She has great stick skills and field vision and is an important part of the Hawks’ transition game.

Audrey Payeur, Sanford Freshman, Central Midfield: A year round hockey player, Payeur is athletic, fast and shows great stick skills and sense of play as she moves into this crucial position.

Zoey Pennell, Thornton Academy Junior, Midfield: Pennell was a first-team all-SMAA roster as a freshman in 2019 and will move from defense to midfield. She has great stick skills and should help the attack.

Maura Ragnarsson, Wells Senior, Defender: Ragnarsson didn’t play last year, but will return to give the Warriors defense a big boost. She communicates well, has a big hit and sees the field well.

Cassidy Shea, Sacopee Valley Senior, Midfielder: The Hawks are young and thin, with just 12 players, but Shea is a standout in midfield. She has been a starter since her freshman year and will be a leader both offensively and defensively.

Alyssa Shibles, Noble senior, defender: Fundamentally sound and a great communicator, Shibles has developed into the leader in Noble’s defense. She is a strong 1-on-1 defender and able to switch fields quickly with big hits.

Bri Stephenson, Massabesic senior, fullback: Experienced and talented, Stephenson will lead the Mustangs defense for a freshman goalkeeper. She has a strong shot, can pass the ball quickly and is a strong 1-on-1 defender.

Sadie Tirrell, Senior Lake Region, Midfield: Tirrell is very aggressive and can play different positions for the Lakers. She returned to midfield this year but will play a key role in both attacking and defensive corners.

Taylor Tory, Cheverus junior, forward: Tory, a returning starter from last fall, could be one of the top strikers in the SMAA this fall. She has great stick skills around and great instincts.

Cassie Walsh, senior Yarmouth, goalkeeper: Walsh gained valuable experience last fall and should be one of the best goalkeepers in Class B South. She is aggressive, fast and moves well back and forth.

Paige Witwicki, Mount Ararat senior, forward: Witwicki, a four-year-old varsity player for the Eagles, has an innate ability to produce targets alone or by finding open teammates.

