India’s Paralympics defy odds to triumph in Tokyo

Avani Lekhara needed some time to settle in during the shooting event of the women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 on Monday. She called her coach, Suma Shirur, a few times during the qualifying round before she could get into the rhythm. Shirur, a former Olympian, remembered her advice from her young ward: I told her, “Avani, you’ve been through so much in your own life. This is nothing. You can do it; I know you won’t give up. Hold on and find the courage.'”

The pep talk worked. Lekhara, all 19, became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics when she set a world record score of 249.6 in the final. Her medal turned out to be the first of a historic day for the Indian Paralympic Games. On Monday, Day 6 of the Games alone, India won five more medals than their best ever win at the Paralympic Games before (four in Rio 2016).

Also Read:India’s champion para athlete Devendra Jhajharia takes goal

After Lekharas’ gold, India won two medals in the men’s F46 javelin event, with Devendra Jhajharia taking silver and Sundar Singh Gurjar taking bronze. Yogesh Kathuniya won silver in the men’s F56 discus throw with a season best score of 44.38 m. Sumit Antil saw India finish the day as they had started, with gold. With a throw of 68.55 m, he claimed victory and also set a world record.

Like Lekhara, the well of courage was deep for all these athletes.

Tokyo Paralympic Games in Avani Lekhara.

(Reuters)



After all, choosing parasport in India is not for the faint of heart. We are not a country known for our interest in sports; at best we have sporadic interest in it. India is by no means a country equipped, whether in attitudes or infrastructure, for people with disabilities. What happens if the two overlap?

There are two types of athletes: those generated by the system and others who come alone, Manasi Joshi, who won the 2019 World Para Badminton Championships, said on the phone. In para sports, in India, you only see athletes who have come on their own, have fought against the system. In recent years, Joshi has seen things improve somewhat for ready athletes, in terms of awareness, government funding and corporate interests and investments. But the daily hardships remain. I wish all sports stadiums in the area were accessible. Wish I didn’t have to call Uber or Ola while going to the sports stadium, sys Joshi. I wish I could just go to the nearest bus stop and get on, without worrying about whether people will push me or not allow me to sit in the seats designated for people with disabilities. These are some of the challenges.

Also Read: How Palak Kohli Beat Odds To Qualify For Tokyo Paralympic Games

Athletes like Joshi, Lekhara and thousands still choose to compete despite knowing the odds are high against them. But they throw, they jump, they shoot; on wheelchairs, on prostheses, with one good arm, with a visual impairment. They stubbornly live their lives, their dreams.

Bhavina Patel, who won India’s first medal at the Tokyo Games, says there is still a huge difference between the funds and facilities available to athletes with disabilities, compared to the able-bodied. But she plays because she wants to. In 2004-05 I trained for a course at Blind People’s Association in Ahmedabad. I saw many friends there playing table tennis and started playing it for fun. But gradually I felt that this is what I needed to do and move on in life, says Patel, who was diagnosed with polio when she was just a year old.

Also read: Why the Olympics move sports fans like no other

I used to be so happy playing table tennis and felt relaxed. I gained more confidence and my willpower increased through the sport. I couldn’t live without table tennis. It was like the sport is everything. I keep saying that table tennis is my life partner, she adds with a laugh. I love Nikul (Patel, her husband) after playing table tennis.

Bhavina Patel at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

(PTI)



The sport makes her want to get up in the morning, which keeps her going. Patel’s dedication to her craft was what helped her beat the Rio Games champion and runner-up en route the finale. Although she lost 0-3 to Ying Zhou in the women’s singles class 4 championship match, Patel took India’s first Paralympic medal in table tennis.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopras gold medal was the symbol of India’s Olympic Games

More history was in the making when Jhajharia took a hat-trick of medals. He had won gold medals in Athens in 2004 and Rio in 2016; in Tokyo he took a silver medal with a throw of 64.35m. Incredibly, it was 40-year-old Jhajharia’s personal best performance, making him the first Indian athlete in an individual sport to win medals at three different Games, either in Olympic or Paralympic Games. Dressed in black, with the tricolor wrapped around him, Jhajharia stood on the podium as one of the best Indian athletes, not just a para athlete ever. To think that I am winning my third medal 17 years after winning my first makes me very proud, he said after his win. It was an incredible day for Indian sport.

For the first time, Jhajharia shared the stage with a fellow Indian. Sundar Singh Gurjar, 25, who lost his left hand in 2015 after a metal plate fell on him, won a bronze medal in the F46 javelin event with a throw of 64.01m.

Also read: Honor the Indians who did not win medals in the Olympics

In the F64 category in javelin, Antil fulfilled his number 1 in the world ranking and took gold. The 23-year-old from Haryana had started in the sport as a wrestler. He lost his left leg in a motorcycle accident in 2015, but did not give up on his sporting ambitions. After a stunning debut in Tokyo, he is already looking to Paris and the opportunity to compete in the Olympics. Don’t be surprised to see me compete in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris 2024, Antil told the official Tokyo Paralympics website. I am confident to throw between 75 and 80 meters and that should be enough to compete with the able bodied athletes. I’ll definitely try to do that.

The average Indian sports enthusiast, and therefore the average Indian sports journalist, has an unhealthy appetite for sobbing stories. Very often, the handicap of ready athletes, the circumstances surrounding it, the ridicule they endure, is placed at the heart of the story rather than their achievements. We confuse pity with empathy and end up talking more about the limitations than about the possibilities.

Also Read: Milkha Singh, A Hero Worth Having

In India, people with disabilities are stigmatized, says Joshi. But when we see athletes with disabilities make a global mark, we see people come out and forget about that stigma; that’s the change we need to see. Sport is a medium to empower.

The overwhelming performance of Indian athletes at the Tokyo Paralympic Games may change the conversation somewhat.

INDIA’S MEDALS (starting Tuesday evening)

Gold: Sumit Antil – Men’s Javelin Throw F64

Gold: Avani Lekhara – Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1

Silver: Yogesh Kathuniya – Men’s Discus Throw F56

Silver: Nishad Kumar – Men’s High Jump T47

Silver: Mariyappan Thangavelu – Men’s High Jump T63

Silver: Devendra Jhajharia – Men’s Javelin F46

Silver: Bhavina Patel – Women’s Singles Table Tennis Class 4

Bronze: Sharad Kumar – Men’s High Jump T63

Bronze: Sundar Singh Gurjar – Men’s Javelin F46

Bronze: Singhraj Adhana – Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1

Deepti Patwardhan is a freelance sports journalist from Mumbai.