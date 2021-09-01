Liam Plunkett leaves Surrey for Major League Cricket in United States





Surrey and English fast bowler Liam Plunkett will leave Surrey CCC at the end of the season after three years with the club. Surrey announced Tuesday that, after leaving the club at the end of the season, Plunkett will move to the US, where he will sign with Major League Cricket, an ambitious new T20 league that aims to transform the American cricket landscape. Plunkett will also support the Philadelphians, a team in the Eastern Division of Minor League Cricket, which was also recently launched to offer a level below the Major League lineup – coaching at a new Academy. The 36-year-old joined Surrey in 2019 – the year in which he played a key role in England’s extraordinary World Cup campaign, bringing back 3/42 figures in the final, including the wicket of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Liam told the Surrey CCC website: “I want to thank everyone at Surrey for the support and support I’ve received over the past three years. It’s an incredible club and it’s been an honor to represent them.” “To move into the next phase of my career, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join Major League Cricket and focus my attention on helping the sport grow in the United States. of a fantastic career with England and beyond As I retire from international cricket, I am delighted to be able to help build the sport in America, both in terms of playing and coaching.” “In addition, I look forward to supporting the team closest to our home in the US by playing for The Philadelphians in Minor League Cricket,” he added. Surrey CCC Director of Cricket, Alec Stewart, said: “On behalf of everyone at the Club, we wish Liam all the best with his new challenge in America. Whenever he is in London he will always be welcome to visit the Kia Oval.” (ANI) (This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/sports-games/1713445-liam-plunkett-to-leave-surrey-for-major-league-cricket-in-united-states The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos