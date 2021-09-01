Heading to Oregon for college football? You need a mask





EUGENE, Oregon (AP) — Fans in Eugene for No. 11 Oregon’s home opener against Fresno State on Saturday will be required to wear masks — regardless of vaccination status — as COVID-19 cases rise across the country.

But in Utah, state regulations prohibit masking requirements, so the Utes can only make suggestions.

As college football season kicks off, Pac-12 teams have a patchwork of different rules to follow when it comes to the coronavirus. Oregon and Oregon State became the first Power Five schools to require a vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 test for people over the age of 12 to attend football games. Other schools followed.

But a new mask requirement, even at outdoor events, begins Friday in Oregon, under orders from Governor Kate Brown. It affects locations where social distancing is not possible, such as football matches. Children under the age of 5 are exempt. “The Delta variant is much more contagious than previous variants we’ve seen, and it has dramatically increased the amount of viruses in our communities,” Brown said in a statement. “Masks have proven to be effective in reducing the number of cases, and are now a necessary measure, even in some outdoor settings, to help fight COVID and protect each other.” USC and UCLA also require masks, according to local health regulations. USC has also stopped tailgating on campus. ESPECIALLY SUGGESTIONS Utah opens its season at home Thursday against Weber State, and it’s a chance for fans to get a first-hand look at the stadium expansion project that increased capacity to 51,444. The school encourages fans to wear masks, but that’s as far as it can go. In May, the state passed legislation banning schools from imposing mask mandates. “In accordance with state law, the university does not require visitors to university events to wear masks or prove vaccination status. However, in line with university messages, Utah Athletics strongly encourages fans to wear masks when attending games in the interest of health and safety,” the school said in a statement. Like most other schools in the league, Washington requires masks in indoor areas at Husky Stadium, and also proposes that its fans wear masks if they cannot maintain social distancing. In California, fans are “highly encouraged” to wear masks. LOWER PRESENCE? With the delta variant sparking business across the country, the lingering question is whether fans will avoid games. The announced crowd was 32,982 for UCLA’s 44-10 win over Hawaii last weekend, but the actual crowd seemed much smaller. It was the second lowest attendance at the Rose Bowl since the Bruins began playing there in 1982. Of course, it could have been the heat — it was 95 degrees — or the fact that students haven’t returned to school yet. A clearer picture will no doubt emerge Saturday when the Bruins No. 16 LSU host. WHERE ARE THEY The Arizona football team is 100% vaccinated. USC coach Clay Helton said last week that 119 players (or just over 95%) have been vaccinated. Indeed, the Pac-12’s programs that report percentages are all over 85% vaccinated “Our boys have worked very hard and have done everything they can to get themselves in top condition in preparation for this opportunity for this season. They have clearly taken protocol and COVID very seriously,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said. “We’re almost in the mid-90s (percent) from a vaccination perspective, which is important. This means a lot to them, so they want to take all possible precautions.” HOLD OUT? Washington state coach Nick Rolovich initially said he would not be getting the vaccine. But then the Washington administration, Jay Inslee, mandated that all state employees be vaccinated unless they have medical or religious exemptions. Rolovich has since said he would adhere to the mandate, but will not say whether he has been vaccinated or has applied for a waiver. The deadline is October 18. Rolovich’s vaccination status could mean he’s already in his second season with the team in the top spot if it continues to draw negative attention for Washington state. His attitude came under criticism when he was the only Pac-12 coach not to appear in person on the competition’s media day. Whether the recruitment also had an effect remains to be seen. ____ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

