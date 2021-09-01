PREP ROUNDUP: Vikings Best Arrows in Boy Tennis | Sport





The West Vigo boys’ tennis team won a Western Indiana Conference game against Sullivan on Tuesday. The Vikings won 3-2. Sullivan won more games played, but West Vigo got two points for forfeiture. West Vigo’s double play of Gavin McCoy and Brandon Dailey took the win for the Vikings with a straight-set win. Sullivan’s Houston Ferree and Scott Fusco won their matches at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Singles Houston Ferree (S) Defeats. Ashton Matherly 6-3, 6-2; Scott Fusco (S) beats. Jayce Noblitt 6-4, 6-2, West Vigo won No. 3 singles by forfeit. Doubles Gavin McCoy-Brandon Dailey (WV) def. Drew Baker Dillon Grubb 6-4, 6-0; West Vigo won No. 2 doubles by forfeit. Next West Vigo (2-3) will receive Greencastle on Thursday. Sullivan (4-3) will receive WRV on Wednesday. III In other tennis action: Bloomington South 3, TH North 2 At Bloomington, both teams won their games, the Patriots won both doubles when North fell in a game in Conference Indiana. Singles defeats Mike Asplund (BLS). Mason Lubbenhusen 6-0, 6-0; Chris Lian (BLS) beats. Connor Bishop 6-1, 6-0; David Ciucu (BLS) beats. Gabriel Dunbar 6-0, 6-2. Doubles defeats Mark Hankins-Reece Bradley (THN). Luka Jovanovic-Alex Walters 6-2, 6-4; Clayton defeats Stultz-John Lee (THN). Nico Walters – Nicky Walker 6-3, 7-6 (10-2). Next TH North will receive Bloomington North on Thursday. TH South 4, Northview 1 In Brazil, the Braves took the win in the non-conference game. No other details were available. Parke Heritage 5, South Vermillion 0 At Clinton, Parke Heritage moved to 6-0 when it defeated the host Wildcats in a Wabash River Conference game. girls Paris 3, Shelbyville 0 In Paris, Illinois, the host Tigers (2-1) passed Shelbyville in a non-conference game. Singles Sara Mills (P) beats Camryn Durbin 8-1; Lindsey Zorn (P) beats. Aleah Wallis 8-0. Double Kenzie Hutchings-Lindsey Zorn (P) def. Durbin Wallis (S) 8-3. Next Paris (2-1) will play Champaign St. Thomas More at the University of Illinois on Wednesday. Football girls Vincennes Lincoln 5, West Vigo 4 At West Terre Haute, Corynn DeGroote scored four goals and helped West Vigo overcome a two-goal deficit, but the Alices eventually slipped past. The game was originally scheduled for Monday, but was postponed due to rain. golf TH South 187, Clay City 217 At Rea Park, Grace Kidwell shot a match-low 41 to lead the Braves past the Eels. Makena Blankenship and Saydee Hauer shot a co-low round 52 for the Eels. TH South (187) Grace Kidwell 41, Abi English 47, Presley White 47, Fin Sawter 52, Abby Clark 52, Gabbie Blakeney 53, Ellie Anderson 56, Ava Rogers 62, Maggie Sarver 70. Clay City (217) Makena Blankenship 52, Saydee Hauer 52, Kelly Culver 54, Demi Wolfe 58, Ella James 60, Gracie Schroer 69, Marlee Blankenship 72. Next TH Zuid will organize the County meeting on Thursday. Clay City will play in Martinsville on Thursday. Volley-ball Parke Heritage 3, Fountain Central 2 In Marshall, Ind., the host Wolves won a Wabash River Conference marathon game against the Mustangs. Parke Heritage won sets two (25-4), three (25-20) and five (15-13) to take the win. Linton 3, Clay City 0 In Linton, the host Miners defeated the Eels in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game. Schedule changes Multiple matches postponed or canceled The weather and quarantines on Monday and Tuesday resulted in several rescheduled matches. Boys soccer Terre Haute South’s Tuesday game in Bloomington North was canceled due to flooding on the Bloomington North field. There was no postponement date at the time of going to press. Volley-ball Quarantines in Sullivan caused all Golden Arrows games to be canceled for the rest of the week.

