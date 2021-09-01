A conservative government would balance the budget “without austerity” in 10 years, leader Erin O’Toole said Tuesday, as he worked out a plan that hinges on a decade of accelerated economic growth.

At a campaign event held by the party’s broadcast center at an Ottawa hotel, the Tory leader said Canada is in fact borrowing more than $400 million each day, resulting in last year’s $354 billion deficit amid emergency measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

O’Toole said that if elected, he will roll out more stimulus spending, but end much of it after the first year and phase it out completely in five years.

“We will help hard-hit sectors hit by the pandemic so that those jobs are preserved. We will grow the economy so that we can rebalance responsibly and fairly without austerity,” he told reporters.

The conservative platform says the robust economic recovery on which the Tory plan rests is based on annual GDP growth of around three percent, a target that has only been met once since 2011.

Neither the liberal budget nor the NDP platform specifies a budget balance horizon, with both sides saying that investing in economic and social programs can boost the economy and generate more revenues more effectively than austere budgets.

Earlier Tuesday, Statistics Canada released figures showing the country’s economy was experiencing its worst quarterly period since the start of the pandemic, rising 1.1 percent year-on-year between April and June and possibly falling further in July.

“Under Justin Trudeau, we are continuing on the road from recession, not on the road to recovery,” O’Toole said of the Liberal leader.

O’Toole, whose platform has not been budgeted, also pointed to a report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development showing Canada is chasing the United States in its economic recovery.

















The liberal budget unveiled large spending on social programs in April and promised a return to small deficits by 2025.

Like the conservative plan, a Trudeau-led recovery depends on strong gross domestic product growth this year and next.

The Liberal government has highlighted two metrics as key indicators of Canada’s financial health: the net debt-to-GDP ratio and the annual budget deficit as a percentage of GDP. Trudeau has repeatedly noted that Canada has the lowest debt-to-GDP ratio of the G7 countries.

According to the Treasury Department, the debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to exceed 51 percent this year, from 23.4 percent in 2019. Federal projections predict it to fall to 49 percent by 2025.

The government predicts that the current deficit-to-GDP ratio of 8.2 percent will fall back to about one percent within five years.

The conservative goal of a final budget balance is surprisingly close to the liberal’s medium-term goal of a deficit of one percent of GDP, said Michael Smart, an economist at the University of Toronto and co-director of the website Finances of the Nation.

“It’s not much different from what the Trudeau administration said they want to do in the last budget,” he said.

“But making a promise about what the budget will look like in 10 years is pretty easy, pretty hard to keep,” he added.

Nevertheless, pursuing a balanced budget requires spending growth restraint, but not austerity, Smart said.

















The federal government is still in a “relatively good fiscal position,” as evidenced by pandemic lows, he said. But a firm fiscal anchor for measuring accountability remains distant, he added.

The Tory pledge to balance a budget by 2031 is a nod to the preference of the Tory under Stephen Harper, who promised a balanced budget as Prime Minister but ran a deficit for six years in a row after the 2008 financial crisis.

“They refer to conservative rhetoric, but it makes no sense from an economic point of view,” said Serge Coulombe, an economics professor emeritus at the University of Ottawa, pointing to the stretched timeline.

With the low cost of borrowing, ad publishing is nauseatingly a “great temptation” for Ottawa, he said. “Governments that spend money and don’t levy taxes are extremely popular — to the point where inflation comes.”

The massive influx of cash into the economy through federal stimulus and relief spending over the past 18 months, coupled with initially slowed manufacturing and faltering supply chains, has helped to soar demand for several consumer products and led to higher prices amid of a lack of articles.

“The danger of the inflation mechanism is that it will drive up interest rates. That will be bad for all Canadians who have recently borrowed to buy homes at very high prices,” Coulombe said.

The Liberals focused on the lack of cost in the conservative platform, saying O’Toole has yet to provide a “meaningful explanation” of how he will carry out his plan.

“Erin O’Toole has not been transparent to Canadians about how he is going to achieve his goals,” Liberal Party spokesman Alex Deslongchamps said in an email.

The Conservatives say the Parliamentary Budget Officer is currently costing their platform. The Liberals have not yet released a platform.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said on Monday that revenue-raising measures, such as tackling wealthy tax evaders and raising the tax rate on businesses and the highest income bracket, could help pay for large-scale programs such as universal pharmaceutical care, a guaranteed living income. and affordable housing.

“In all cases, we will manage debt and deficit responsibly, borrow when needed to defend the services Canadians and their families rely on, and move toward balance in the future when it makes sense to do so.” reads the NDP platform.