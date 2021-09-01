Sports
Takeaways from Joe Judges presser: The fluidity of an NFL roster
Every season, this day on the NFL calendar is full of highlights.
And also lows. New York Giants head coach Joe Judge was the first to speak about this concept in his media availability on Tuesday.
This is not an easy day for any coach or player in the building, Judge said. There are a lot of guys who will sacrifice a lot for you who put a lot into it for you. You walk in there and look at empty seats, that is not easy for any coach or player. I think it’s normal to come to work today with a bit of a deflated mood.
Despite the overwhelming changes around the Giants facility today, Judge emphasized that the current 53-man roster is just a initial draft due to the extra week that teams have to make changes this year.
I think you will see a lot more roster turnover than probably in previous years because there will be a lot of players that have been claimed or will be claimed, who will be tryouts almost shortly, many teams, judge explained. In terms of stressing that this is a short term, our job and responsibility is to inform all players all the time that this is a production company.
For this reason, Judge emphasized that the NFL roster is always fluid.
I don’t think your selection is ever final, Judge said. I think you’re always looking to keep going and moving when needed, sometimes it’s out of necessity, the nature of the game is sometimes there will be injuries, people get beat up and everyone we see there what we think could improve us was trying to keep as many good football players in this program as possible.
Here are some of the other key takeaways from Judges availability:
When trading for two offensive linemen in the past two days
The offensive line group was remarkably thin for the Giants during both training camp and preseason. The Giants added depth by trading for two interior linemen in the past two days.
Earlier today, New York traded for Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Bredeson, who was originally selected from Michigan in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. On Monday, the Giants made another trade for an in-house offensive lineman when they swapped BJ Hill’s defensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals for Billy Price.
It was also reported tonight that guard Shane Lemieux has a partially ruptured patellar tendon, which may explain why the Giants added more depth to the offensive line.
I think both guys have an advantage to work with, Judge said of Bredeson and Hill. Every decision we make is always in the best interest of the team. There are two guys available this time of year, there are roster moves in all 32 teams.
About Evan Engram’s injury status
It’s no secret that many of the players who made the 53-man roster struggle with injuries. Judge emphasized that he does not yet know who will go on IR in the near future.
Engram suffered a calf injury in Sunday’s game against the Patriots, further questioning the depth of the tight end group.
Well, let’s see a bit in the next few days where we think this might go, Judge said. We were only off for a few days now, he is a man who has shown a rapid turnaround in the past. He had something similar last year, so check out where this is. It’s not the same injury as before, but watch how his body reacts, make a decision for him and the team.
As for whether or not Engram will be healthy enough to play in Week 1, Judge said he couldn’t answer at this time.
On CB Sam Beal makes the team
Beal making the selection was a surprise.
Hes a guy who is quietly picked up for us, Judge said. He just goes out every day and he’s clearly a guy who’s missed some time with the ball, hasn’t played much in the last few years but he’s gotten better for us every day and after that he’s been able to be competitive to be in some of the joint practices we’ve had. Were happy with the progress he was making. That was obviously a very competitive position for us this training camp.
About Saquon Barkley’s Progress
Barkleys status for week 1 against the Denver Broncos remains unclear. The receding star returns from knee reconstructive surgery,
No decision will be made on Saquon until Denver week, Judge said. Would go ahead and see how his body reacts and where he is.
The judge said that although Barkley did not participate in contact exercises during the practice, he continues to see growth.
I’d say, just like body movements and how he moves efficiently and how his body reacts, I’ve seen that progress positively all the way through, Judge said. I know he has worked hard. We’ve been building his volume little by little, probably the biggest day for us was seeing him on the field against New England last week. He knows a day with lower volume in front of him and limited play, there are a number of things he could do there in terms of the reaction on the pitch, in short space and with some speed that showed his body was going beyond just revalidation.
On the return of Kenny Golladay
Golladay suffered a hamstring injury during training at the beginning of this month. As one of their biggest off-season signings, Giants fans hope the former Detroit Lion can play in Week 1.
Reports on him are that he is improving and has worked very, very hard, Judge said. Seeing him with my own eyes, I’ve seen progress from when we first lost him from training to where he is now, well look where he is next week. The good news is there’s still a lot of time between now and a game for what he’s dealing with.
The judge stressed that the Golladays recovery plan would never be slow. He discussed the value of a training camp not just for individual players, but for the team as a whole.
As for Kenny, the focus has been on getting him healthy at the right pace for his body and once we can get him back, well, get him back, Judge said. The same goes for all the other guys on the same list. I mean, look, for me a training camp is crucial to getting players ready for the season, both as a team, but only their own bodies physically. But to answer your question, kind of succinctly, no, we weren’t just trying to get anyone to a game.
