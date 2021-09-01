Will BCCI Raise Domestic Tariffs This Year? | Cricket News





NEW DELHI: The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) is already battling heat as it has been dragging its feet with announcing compensation packages for domestic cricketers for the past season.

According to sources, the board is feeling pressure to increase the fees of the domestic players this year to make up for the tight season. During a Ranji Trophy, each team plays at least eight league matches. But the board has decided to make six groups this season instead of four. This would mean that teams get three games less per season. A player (playing all season) is expected to lose about Rs 7.5 lakhs (including gross revenue share).

The board had formed a committee on June 20 to devise a mechanism to compensate the domestic players for the shortened last season.

TOI has been informed that the board is now looking at a plan that could compensate the players for both seasons.

“Increasing the fees of the domestic players is certainly an option. The committee will now consider that as well. The board has been working on ways to increase the fees for a few years,” a top BCCI official told TOI.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has spoken out about the need to increase domestic players’ fees since he took office in October 2019. The plans were hit because of the board’s financial structure, which suffered from heavy taxes levied on it.

It will be interesting to see if the board finally gets around to increasing domestic fees.

Ladies T20 Challenge anything but stored

In another development, the Women’s T20 Challenge will most likely be shelved for this year. The tournament, which is played between three teams, is usually played during the business end of the IPL.

However, as the IPL will be completed in September-October this year in the UAE, there is no window to fit into the tournament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/will-bcci-increase-domestic-fees-this-year/articleshow/85823059.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos