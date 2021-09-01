Novak Djokovic is on the brink of history at the US Open with a few all-time honors within reach. An Open title would complete the first Grand Slam calendar in the men’s game since Rod Laver 52 years ago. It would also mark a 21st major title, breaking the all-time men’s barrier of 20 currently held by Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Win or lose these two weeks, Djokovic will still look up to Federer off the field. Federer is the highest paid tennis player, earning three times as much as Djokovic from endorsements and a total of $84 million. Djokovic is in fourth place with $33.4 million, including prize money, following Naomi Osaka ($55.2 million) and Serena Williams ($35.5 million). Revenue estimates include prize money, endorsements, bonuses, royalties and appearance fees earned during the 12 months ended May 31.

Federer turned 40 in August and a week later announced that he was having a third knee surgery and would miss the Open. He may never make it back to the court, but the Swiss tennis ace will still be in the game. “Federer is iconic,” Bob Dorfman, a sports marketing expert at Pinnacle Advertising, said in a phone interview. “He’s one of those guys who will be marketable long after his career is over.”

Federer is the first tennis player to bring in $1 billion in career earnings, but his biggest payday could be ahead of Swiss sneaker brand On. Federer invested in the company in late 2019 as part of an endorsement deal and received a “significant” stake, according to one source at the time. Investors got a peek at the company’s financials last week when it filed its F-1, which the SEC requires foreign companies to file ahead of US IPO plans. The company labeled Federer an “active co-entrepreneur” in the filing. Federer’s sports agency, TEAM8, which he co-founded with Tony Godsick, is also an investor.

On’s revenue grew 85% in the first six months of 2021, reaching $344 million. The IPO valuation is expected to reach $6-8 billion, according to Seeking Alpha. A 3% stake for Federer would be worth about $200 million at that price. TEAM8 declined to comment on Federer’s commitment.

Federer spent 20 years head-to-toe in Nike as a brand ambassador, but their split in 2018 allowed him to sign a few deals worth possibly nine figures. He signed a 10-year clothing deal with Uniqlo worth $300 million, a dizzying commitment to a then 36-year-old tennis player. The deal left an opening for a separate sneaker deal, and Federer filled the clearance slot with On the following year.

The Big Three of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have captured 60 of the past 72 Slam events, including 17 of the past 18, but a new crop of stars are looking to challenge their reign. Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem have all climbed into the top six in the world and are among the 10 highest paid players, including prize money. The difference in bank accounts and fame of the new generation compared to the Big Three is due to the lack of victories of the youngsters on the biggest stage.

Medvedev, second at the US Open, is considered the biggest obstacle for Djokovic to complete the Slam on the calendar. Sponsors have been drawn to the 6-6 Russian, bringing his off-job income to $10 million a year. Lacoste locked him up until 2026 on a five-year contract extension worth $25-30 million, according to industry insiders. Other partners are Technibre, Bovet, Tinkoff and HyperX.

Austrian Thiem won the US Open last year and earned lucrative bonuses from Adidas. He is the only men’s player under 30 to win a slam, but has been sidelined since June with a wrist injury, turning 28 this week.

Tsitsipas has been called the “Greek God” because of his good looks, and he is recommended in Fashionthe September issue. He just turned 23 and has signed endorsements with Adidas, Wilson, Rolex and multiple Greek brands.

Zverev, who won the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo after beating Djokovic in the semi-finals, had taken hold of the lucrative German market, but his brand was badly damaged last year by allegations of abuse by an ex-girlfriend. Zverev denied the claims. He queued up for a lucrative extension with Adidas last year, but the German clothing giant did not renew their deal following the allegations, multiple sources said. Adidas declined to comment.

The biggest marketing stars in men’s tennis, from John McEnroe to Andre Agassi to the current Big Three, have all shared one thing that has brought approval wealth. “These guys have to constantly win and win to break through,” Dorfman said. “Grand Slam events attract that casual fan.”