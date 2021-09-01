Astros vs. Mariners – Game Recap – August 31, 2021

SEATTLE — Abraham Toro hit a grand slam against a player he was traded for last month. He connected in the eighth inning and sent the Seattle Mariners 4-0 over the Houston Astros on Tuesday-evening.

Toros homer came from former Mariners reliever Kendall Gravemen, they were both part of a four-player trade on July 27.

The Astros rallied Monday night against Joe Smith, who was also part of that trade, for a 4-3 victory. Toro turned the tables the next night with his first slam of his career.

That was Major League Baseball at its best in 2021, said Mariners manager Scott Servais.

Graveman (5-1) walked JP Crawford to start his rough return to T-Mobile Park. After Mitch Haniger struckout, he gave up a single to Kyle Seager, then hit Ty France to load the bases and Toro came forward in a meaningful at bat for the young player.

Toro responded with his third homerun against the Astros since being handed out. The second baseman said he suspected something big was coming.

When the eighth inning started, he said, I said, ‘Hey guys, I’m going to have a really big at bat.’

And he did, but that’s not the pitch Graveman wanted back.

The walk and the HBP really led to the inning, Graveman said. …I think the hit per pitch was the bigger one. That was a foul against Ty France.

Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. and relievers Luis Garcia and Blake Taylor had retired 10 in the eighth. Five of the six runs Graveman has given up since joining the Astros have come against his former team.

Even the best of them get hit sometimes and that was evident tonight, said Astros manager Dusty Baker. He is one of the best of the best, but he is defeated.

Yusei Kikuchi threw seven sharp innings for Seattle, gave up four hits and struckout four. Paul Sewald (9-3) gave up a double to Jose Altuve in the eighth, but struckout three to take home the win.

Kikuchi threw past the sixth inning for the first time since July 1. He helped himself with a seven-pitch fifth inning, including a strikeout. And an eight-pitch seventh inning included a double play after the leadoff single by Alex Bregmans.

Kikuchi also defeated Yuli Gurriel to the sack of first base to complete a groundout and the inning in the sixth, leaving Carlos Correa on second base.

Kikuchi had lost four of his previous five decisions and gave up seven runs to the Astros in their last meeting on August 20. It was his 14th quality start.

Tonight it was all about the stove, Servais said. … He was on the attack from the start tonight and he had to be.

McCullers Jr. gave up four hits in five innings with three strikeouts and three walks. He came out of basesloaded jam sessions in the first and fourth inning, but was pulled after 102 pitches.

OUCH

France set the Mariners franchise record when he was hit by a pitch for the 20th time this season.

VETERAN SIGNING

The Astros signed veteran substitute Drew Butera to a minor league contract and he was set to go to Triple-A Sugar Land this week. Butera played in parts of 12 Major League seasons, most recently starting 12 games for the Los Angeles Angels in May. He spent most of the season with Triple-A Salt Lake.

TRAINERS ROOM

Mariners: RHP Diego Castillo (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled for a rehab appearance at Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, manager Scott Servais said. Castillo has been out since August 20.

NEXT ONE

Astros: RHP Jake Odorizzi (6-6, 4.46) is looking forward to his third straight win in the series final against Seattle.

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (5-5, 5.44) looks set to lose a three-game streak.

