He can always do his own jazz: Former Indian cricketer explains how Rishabh Pant can return between runs in 4th Test | Cricket

Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta believes that Rishabh Pant is a dynamic player who can win matches on his own, but for now he has to be careful with his choice of shots.

The Indian wicketkeeper batsman boarded a plane to the UK after a string of promising performances. However, he has yet to replicate it on English soil. Pant scored only 87 runs in five innings, so an average of 17.40. Unlike his debut tour in 2018, this time he struggles to score points against England.

Speaking to the Times of India, Dasgupta offered a few suggestions for Pant to overcome his current problems. The former cricketer believed the youngster could go back to his natural game once he settles into the middle.

It is important that Broeken’s thought process is not confused. If Pant gets going in one turn, he will probably win you the test match. So you can take that little bit of risk with him. But if he does say that, Rishabh could still try to be a little careful with his shot selection, Dasgupta said.

People like Anderson and Robinson know how to use these circumstances brilliantly and get left-handers in that channel to bowl over the wicket outside the off-stump. But if Pant can deal with it initially, he can always do his own jazz — get on the track or whatever, he added.

England bounced back at Headingley and defeated India by an innings and 76 runs to make the series 1-1. Both teams are gearing up for the fourth test starting Thursday at The Oval, London.