2021 Fordham Football The Defensive Backs





american football

31-8-2021 8:11:00 pm Meet the 2021 Fordham defenders

Bronx, NY – Today we continue our position breakdown of the 2021 Fordham Football Rams as we wrap up the defense with a look at the defensive backs. Fordham returns with a wealth of experience in the defensive backfield, a unit that topped the Patriot League in the spring with eight interceptions, led by senior captain Jesse Bramble . Bramble saw his 2019 season interrupted by injuries and did not play in the spring. He made the most of his limited play in 2019, making a total of 15 tackles, 13 solo, including 2.0 for loss and 1.0 sack. Bramble is joined in the defensive backfield by returning junior starters Anthony Tony-Itoyah , BJ Ferguson , and Stephen Williams II . Williams, a preseason All-Patriot League section, started all three spring games in strong safety. He recorded nine total tackles, seven solo, and also intercepted two passes, both against Colgate. Tony-Itoyah started all three spring games at cornerback, recording seven tackles, while Ferguson started all three games on free safety, finishing with seven solo tackles, including two for loss, and intercepting a pass. Other returnees in the defensive backfield are senior Natani Dratic , junior Nasir McNair and sophomore Nahil Perkins , Deon Montgomery and Jed Denobile. Drati appeared in safety in all three games in the spring and made solo stops in the Colgate and Bucknell games, while McNair saw no action in the spring after playing in nine games as a freshman, making two starts at corner back. Perkins appeared in all three spring games and registered a few solo tackles in the win over Colgate, while Montgomery also saw action in all three spring games, with a solo stop at Holy Cross. Denobile appeared in two spring games and made one tackle. Newcomers to the defensive backfield include sophomores Brandon Spencer , together with freshmen Chase Carlin , Trey Bradford , Demarice Rice-Williams , and Michael Petrillo . Spencer, a transfer from FAU, played for Lehigh in 2019 where he played in seven games and made 19 tackles. Carlin is a product of Chatham High School in Chatham, NJ, where he served as team captain, while Bradford earned First Team All-League honors at San Marcos High School in San Diego, California. Rice-Williams is a graduate of Dorman High School in Roebuck, SC, where he was selected to the 2020 NC/SC Shrine Bowl, while Petrillo attended Delbarton High School in Morristown, NJ, where he was also a member of the rugby union team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fordhamsports.com/news/2021/8/31/2021-fordham-football-the-defensive-backs.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos