Vaccinated players have fewer restrictions at Australian Open | tennis news





Victoria’s sports minister says tennis players at the Australian Open in January can expect fewer restrictions on their movement around Melbourne if they are vaccinated against Covid-19. Martin Pakula also said he was “very confident” about the first Grand Slam tournament of 2022 to be held at Melbourne Park from January 17-30. Tennis Australia has not set out the quarantine requirements or vaccination requirements for both international players and spectators. At the US Open that started this week, anyone 12 years and older must show proof of at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to enter the National Tennis Center, a policy change announced last Friday. But players at Flushing Meadows do not need to be vaccinated. Both the men’s and women’s tours say their players’ vaccination rates are currently just above 50%. Former No. 1 Andy Murray has been vaccinated and says players as regular international travelers have a responsibility to “take care of others”. Pakula agreed with Murray, adding that he expected vaccinated players to have more freedoms in Melbourne. “Whether it’s so strict that you can’t enter Australia if you’re not vaccinated, I don’t know,” Pakula told a radio station in Melbourne on Wednesday. “What I’m very clear about, what I’m very sure about is that the rules for unvaccinated players and the rules for vaccinated players, I’m pretty sure they’re going to be very different. “We will provide clarity to the ATP and WTA very soon, but I think they are confident that it would be wise to get vaccinated before coming to Australia.” Australian Open organizers hope players can avoid the harsh hotel quarantine and other restrictions they had to endure in 2021 due to rising vaccination rates among the general public in Australia. On Wednesday, Victorian officials said they had recorded 120 new cases of coronavirus, the first time the state has reached triple Covid-19 numbers in a year. There have been six lockdowns in Victoria since the start of the pandemic. Government officials are aiming for an 80% vaccination rate. Currently in Victoria about 35% of the population has had one or both doses of vaccines. “We were able to get the tournament out last year and that was vaxxed by zero percent of the community,” Pakula said. “So I’m very confident that the Australian Open will go ahead and it’s very important that it happens.” This story was published from a news agency feed with no text changes.

