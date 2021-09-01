Outstate Minnesota turns out to be fertile for college football prospects





Kristen Hoskins sensed it right away, the moment he set foot on the IMG Football Showcase two years ago. Blessed at a rate comparable to that of the best recruits in the nation, the wily, hard-to-corral senior receiver from Alexandria was largely ignored when he arrived. He was from Minnesota, after all, and also from rural Minnesota. Hoskins knew what he was capable of; no one else bothered to find out. “It was frustrating,” said the 5-9 Hoskins. “I went to the camp and nobody looked at me. Then I was doing really well and then all these college coaches started calling and texting me and hitting me. Hoskins joined Minnesota in February. It’s a common refrain in local high school circles, but one that’s slowly starting to fade. More and more Minnesota players are showing themselves strongly in national recruiting circles. And where once the preponderance of Division I recruits from the Twin Cities area came — kids outside the subway were considered lumberjacks and linemen — Greater Minnesota players are building the state’s reputation. Under the shadow of 2018 Marshall quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft last spring, five of the top 10 prospects in the Class of 2022 Prep Red Zone ranking are from the state of Minnesota, three of them wide receivers: No. 1 ranked Eli King of Caledonia, No. 4 Hoskins and No. 10 Mekhi Collins from Mankato West. The other non-Metro players in the top 10 are both offensive linemen: Tracy-Milroy-Balaton’s Tony Nelson, committed to the Gophers, and Marshall’s Deylin Hasert, who will go to Iowa State. King, following the lead of older brothers Owen and Noah, is going to play basketball in college and is committed to the state of Iowa. Fans who have seen his football talents can count themselves lucky. King decided not to play football this fall to focus on basketball. Collins, 6-5 with quick feet and agility, is coveted in large part for the matchup issues he presents. He campaigned for the state of North Dakota and received offers from Division I of the state of Iowa, the state of Kansas, eastern Michigan and the Air Force, while Minnesota and Wisconsin also expressed interest. And then there’s Hoskins, who amazes fans of Alexandria with the magic in his feet, always threatening to turn an everyday play into something special. Gopher stalwarts will soon see his now-you-see-him, now-you-don’t-don’t-see. He committed to Minnesota last winter. He said the disrespect he felt in the IMG camp is still a nerve and he is determined to make people regret underestimating him. “I saw all these guys perform and I thought, ‘What is this guy doing that’s so different from what I can do?’ Hoskins recalled, “After camp, I was suddenly a three-star [recruit]. It shows that where you live really matters. Too many people are sleeping through [players from] Minnesota.”

