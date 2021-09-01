Tennis with a ‘basketball feel’? Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North split first Colbern Cup





Grain Valley Highgirl’s tennis team won the battle, but lost the war. But Eagles coach Randy Draper said he wouldn’t lose sleep over Lee’s Summit North squad that claimed the title in the first Colbern Cup championship. “We won the varsity match and I was so proud of the way our girls reacted as we were 0-2 behind in doubles and came back to find a way to win. That was the most important thing for me tonight,” Draper said. The winner of the cup named after Colbern Road, the dividing line between Lee’s Summit and Grain Valley, was determined by adding together the total wins from varsity, junior varsity and novice competitions, with Coach Stu’s Broncos. Reece came out on top 15-10. “Coach Draper’s team did a great job in the varsity game and took a big win, and I was proud of all of our teams tonight,” said Reece. “Tonight is the first-ever Colbern Cup game and we’ll be playing with our boys’ teams again in the fall.” The match was also unique because of the style in which fans and teammates were allowed to watch the doubles and singles matches. “It was a great atmosphere and I’m glad North has so many fans here,” said Draper. “It brings a whole new feel to the games, a bit like a player on the free-throw line with everyone cheering and going crazy. Our girls loved it!” Especially number 5 Grain Valley singles player Bailey Jinkens, who beat North’s EleanorCok5-3 to take the varsity win. “I had no idea my win would get us the varsity win,” said Jinkens, “but I felt like it was a big game as players and fans from both teams were screaming and supporting us and having a good time . was cool. I’m just glad I won.” Number 4 singles player Emma Thiessen, who teamed Kylee Bragaw to win the number 2 doubles match 5-3, said she loved the new fan format. “The coolest thing about it is that our game was really close, but if I got a good shot, or Kylee got a good shot, the North fans would say, ‘Good shot,’ and I loved that. That was great sportsmanship. said Thiessen, who dropped her number 4 singles match against Ashley Paul4-2. “This game had the feeling of a basketball game with all the fans and all the support. We really enjoyed it and I hope we do it again.” Grain Valley’s Finley LaForge defeated Lily Temple at No. 1 4-0. Chelsea Gordon surpassed Sarah Green by the same score at number 2 singles. Bragaw beat JackySiegmeier 5-3 at number 3 singles and Brooklyn Spencer of Grain Valley passed Ashley Farmer 4-2 at number 6 singles. Temple and Green defeated LaForge and Gorden 4-1 at No. 1 in singles. Siegmeierrand Farmer defeated Ali Crocker and Cate Barnes 4-0 at No. 3 in doubles. When the match was over, Reece gathered his remaining varsity players and posed for a team photo to commemorate the first cup title. “This is absolutely, 100 percent, the greatest thrill of my life,” Temple said, tongue planted firmly in her cheek and a quick smile at Reece. junior varsity and novice teams won this cup for us. “And I loved the format, it was like doubling up on steroids. The fans were on top of us, it created a great atmosphere. We dipped our toes in the water tonight and I hope we can do it again.” Draper does too. “Every girl who played tonight, on both teams, whether they won or lost, will remember tonight because of the fans,” Draper said, while the walkway between the northern and southern courts was also packed with fans. “It was a great experience for our kids, for Stu’s kids, and we all had a lot of fun. And that’s what this is all about.”

