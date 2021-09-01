Canada beats US with OT goal for women’s hockey world title – San Bernardino Sun

American goalkeeper Nicole Hensley looks back as the puck flies into the net for the winning goal in Canada’s 3-2 victory in the Women’s Hockey World Cup Final on Tuesday night in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin celebrates her goal in overtime against the United States during the IIHF Women’s Hockey World Cup game in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian Brianne Jenner, right-back, celebrates her goal with Marie-Philip Poulin, as Megan Bozek skates away from the United States during the second stint of the IIHF Women’s Hockey World Cup title game in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, August 31, 2021. ( Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

US goalkeeper Nicole Hensley blocks a shot from Canada during the second period of the IIHF Women’s Hockey World Cup game in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian Melodie Daoust, center, is controlled by Hilary Knight of the United States, left, against goalkeeper Nicole Hensley during the second stint of the IIHF Women’s Hockey World Cup title game in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, August 31, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh /The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian Natalie Spooner, left, controls the United States’ Savannah Harmon during the second stint of the IIHF Women’s Hockey World Cup title game in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens, left, blocks a shot by Kendall Coyne Schofield of the United States during the third period of the IIHF Women’s Hockey World Cup title game in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, August 31, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press via AP)

Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin, top, is hanging from the crossbar after crashing into American goalkeeper Nicole Hensley on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 during the third period of the IIHF Women’s Hockey World Cup title game in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press via AP)

A shot from Canadian Marie-Philip Poulin, left, hits the post as American goalkeeper Nicole Hensley looks back during the third period of the IIHF Women’s Hockey World Cup title game in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh /The Canadian press via AP)

Canadian goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens, left, and teammate Blayre Turnbull celebrate Tuesday night in Calgary, Alberta, the team’s victory against the United States in the women’s World Hockey Championships final. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY, Alberta Marie-Philip Poulin scored in extra time and Canada defeated the five-time defending champion United States 3-2 on Tuesday night to win its first gold medal at the Women’s World Hockey Championship since 2012.

Poulin, the Canadian captain, skated down the left, took a pass from Brianne Jenner and sent it off the crossbar and post before going in. The goal was initially disallowed and play continued in the sudden death 3-on-3 overtime until the buzzer sounded after a video review.

The Canadians ran across the ice and piled on each other to celebrate their 11th world title.

It’s so weird how it happened, Canadian striker Sarah Fillier said. We all sat on the couch and thought we had to finish the next 11 minutes. But the buzzer went off and we all jumped up. It’s so crazy, but it’s so cool.

Canada trailed 2-0 in the first period for only second deficit in the tournament. But the Canadians scored two goals, 2:29 apart, in the second to tie it.

Jenner scored on a power play as she rounded up the puck in front of the net and moved it from backhand to forehand to bypass Nicole Hensley’s left pad.

Jamie Lee Rattray equalized by deflecting Jocelyne Larocques’ shot from the point. Rattray almost took the win with 90 seconds left in the regular season, but her escape shot went off Hensley and slipped off the post.

I think our team lasted from the beginning to the end. We showed a lot of character, said Canadian forward Melodie Daoust. Just to be able to celebrate from here, on our own soil with our family and friends, I think it’s great.

Five of the last seven world finals between Canada and the US have gone into extra time, including 2011, 12, 16 and 17.

That’s why it’s the biggest rivalry in the sport, said American striker Amanda Kessel.

Alex Carpenter opened the scoring for the United States for the third time in a row. She hit her own rebound between goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens’ legs.

Carpenter scored her fifth goal of the tournament, all in the last three games, on a power play just 12:35 into the game.

The US had won eight of the previous nine titles, including 2019 when Canada failed to reach the final for the first time in the history of the tournament starting in 1990.

In the match for third place, Petra Nieminen scored her sixth goal of the event and Finland defeated Switzerland 3-1.

Finland claimed its 13th bronze medal in the event. Switzerland went for the second bronze, the first in 2012 against the Finns.

Tanja Niskanen only needed 99 seconds to get Finland on the board. Niskanen went unmarked and skated late to a clearing to send it over Saskia Maurer’s glove for her first goal of the tournament. Finland started the second period in a similar fashion as Ella Viitasuo scored 54 seconds inside on a shot off the post for a 2-0 lead.

Nieminen gave Finland a 3-1 lead, three seconds into a power play late in the second period, by deflecting a shot from Michelle Karvinen from the point.

Lara Stalder pulled in Switzerland within 2-1 three minutes later, finishing a 2-on-2 chance after a key save from goalkeeper Saskia Maurer on the other side.