Report: Sammis Reyes is on the first roster of 53 men in Washington





Sammis Reyes appeared in his first football gameever on Aug 12.Less than three weeks later, he reportedly made an NFL roster. In fact, Reyes will be one of 53 players that Coach Ron Rivera keeps track of on Washington’s depth chart when cuts are scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. according to ESPN’s John Keim. And that’s really damn incredible when you consider where he comes from. Reyes signed with the Burgundy and Gold in April, marking the first big step in his journey from college basketball player to pro football tight end. The Chilean-born athlete impressed during training in March at the University of Florida, where he and other members of the competition’s International Player Pathway Program had the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of scouts. Multiple organizations approached Reyes with interest to bring him on board, but he chose to join Rivera and Washington. However, that was only the beginning of his efforts. From there, Reyes went through rookie minicamp, OTAs, mandatory minicamp, and finally training camp. In all those sessions, his physical gifts were sometimes apparent, but more often it was his extreme inexperience that stood out. After all, the rookie only recently learned what an audible is, so it wasn’t shocking to see him wrestle with guys who had been well dressed all their lives. That said, Reyes’ dedication to catching up with his peers never wavered, and in Washington’s preseason opener against the Patriots, he racked up two receptions and registered some seriously impressive block in his first live action. Shortly after, Rivera told reporters that Reyes was one of, if not the, most physical players on the team. Logan Thomas and John Bates’ places at the tight end were never in doubt, but after them Reyes, Temarrick Hemingway, Ricky Seals-Jones and Caleb Wilson all got chances to hold on. But based on Keim’s reporting, Reyes is the one who will remain on Washington’s first roster. If the staff had tried to get him into the practice squad, he could very well have been stolen by another organization for his intriguing advantage. Will Reyes be there in a uniform and helmet in Week 1 when Washington takes on the Chargers? That is still unclear. What is clear, however, is that he is on the right track to prove that he is not just a good story; maybe one day he’ll just be a good NFL player.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/washington/football-team/report-sammis-reyes-will-be-washingtons-initial-53-man-roster The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos