James Vince attributes new found consistency to enjoying my cricket as much as anything else

Gray skies and a green surface at the Ageas Bowl would make most County Championship batters sweat and brood, just two hours before the start of a day of play.

But James Vince cut a calm and relaxed figure as he sat alone in the stands talking to Australian journalists via zoom about re-signing with Sydney Sixers in the BBL.

With Yorkshire 197 for 6 for the second day, the Hampshire captain could have been forgiven for skipping the interview altogether for some extra time in the nets.

That he liked to talk about a T20 franchise 17000km away, which he describes as “like a second home”, spoke of his current mindset in a year that has been one of the most consistent of his career.

“I just tried to enjoy my cricket as much as possible,” said Vince. “I think that plays a huge part. If you start to get too gloomy about it and almost get into that mindset, which I’ve done in the past, where you don’t look forward to your cricket, I think it’s that much harder to perform and put extra pressure on yourself.”

Hampshire and Yorkshire later threw a total of 94.4 overs on day two and 15 wickets fell. Only two individual batters scored 20 runs on their own strike on the day and only one passed 21.

Vince put together a silky 49 out of 90 balls and looked a lot better than everyone else in the game. He hit nine limits, many of them lavish signature rides on a surface that was the heaven of a slip cordon. He enjoyed himself so much that he eventually hollows out deep into the square.

Vince’s class has never been compromised. It’s the consistency his critics have craved. He has seemingly found that this year and team success has followed at every turn. It started with scores of 98 not out and 95 in the BBL final to guide Sixers to consecutive titles. He was a major contributor in his five PSL games for Multan Sultans, with the franchise eventually claiming the title.

He didn’t make 231 in his first Championship game of the season for Hampshire and they remain in the mix for the title. Hampshire is also in the upcoming semi-final of the T20 Blast, with Vince scoring a crucial century against Sussex earlier in the campaign. He made his first ODI century against Pakistan after an unexpected recall in England’s colors and led Southern Brave to the inaugural Hundred title.

“Once you’re a little bit on your feet, confidence is a big part for me too,” Vince said. “I don’t think you can put your finger on anything very specific, but I’m a few years older. I think you [gain] experience every year and having certain success builds confidence and gives you confidence to go to different environments.

“In the case of the Sixers, it’s an environment where I feel comfortable and know everyone very well now, so that makes a big difference too. You have the support of Shippy [head coach Greg Shipperd] and the guys around you, it makes you feel good. It makes you feel relaxed and able to enjoy your cricket without putting too much pressure on yourself.”

That he has found such form after playing so much cricket worldwide during the Covid-19 pandemic makes it even more impressive. Vince has a young family at home with his daughter who is about to start school and has committed to quarantine for another 14 days in Australia and spend one more Christmas away from his family. But he has no secret formula for dealing with it.

‘No not really. It doesn’t get any easier,” Vince said. “If I leave the house it will be a hard goodbye. Hopefully we can go back to normal in the future. They liked coming out in the past. So yeah, it’s hard to deal with, But I think it’s just how it is at the moment.”

Whether a comfortable, confident and more consistent Vince, with experience in Australian conditions, will be recalled to what could be a major English test squad for the Ashes tour remains unknown. Something that doesn’t disturb Vince.

“That’s completely out of my control,” he said. “I’m not sure what the situation is with how many and who are going and all that stuff. I’m just looking forward to getting back to the Sixers and I’ve got some cricket here to focus on for now.”