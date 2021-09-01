Sports
Aitkin football sets focus on reloading | Sport
Reloading is key for the Aitkin Gobbler football team as they get ready to kick off the season at Crosby-Ironton on September 3.
Aitkin graduated a dozen players from a squad that finished 7-1 a year ago and made it to the Section 7AA semifinals before COVID-19 concluded the season.
Among the graduates, the teams were top three running backs and also the quarterback.
Coach Alan Hills, entering his fifth year at the helm, knows he has some gaps to fill, but is optimistic his kids will do the work.
We like what we’ve seen so far, as kids who watched last year have grown into the best dogs, Hills explained. They had good leaders.
Among the returnees are Jackson MacDonald and Carson Kullhem, who are both captains and know their jobs.
MacDonald will play some running back and is a top linebacker, Hills said. Kullhem plays the corner in defense and will assist at running back and wide receiver this season.
Hills also called Gus Sanford key in the attacking backfield, while Jack Grell will be equally important in attack.
Dayton Hollaway, Jesse Goettig and Zack Leitinger are three more players we are looking for for a successful season, he added.
The Gobblers are bringing back 10 seniors and they’ve looked good so far, according to Hills.
We have quite a few players going both ways, but we are used to that, the coach said. The practice went well. Didn’t change much, just plugging in new guys.
Following the opener, the Gobblers will be on their way to Pine City on September 10 before heading home on September 17 to play Two Harbors
