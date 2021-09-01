Sports
Let the Games Begin!: Newburyport Tennis Club Opens Brand New Pickleball Courts | Local sports
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the world and can now be played at the Newburyport Tennis Club.
Last week, the club endured some harsh weather to unveil three brand new courses made exclusively for pickleball. The grand opening was a huge success as locals flocked to sample the latest sporting craze.
For club manager Mike Perrotta and the rest of the staff at 178 Low Street, the decision to add the sport to the club’s program was a good one.
A lot of it came from a bunch of our tennis members who played pickleball at the club, said Perrotta, a Peabody resident who has worked in Newburyport for the past 16 years. Last year or so, during the pandemic, I read more about it, and it was crazy to see how many people were picking up pickleball!
People were playing in the park or behind the senior center, and often there were too many people showing up and not being able to play as much.
So we actually had a parking lot that we didn’t use and ended up sprucing it up to make it a nice little venue. We have three courts, and we’ve set up picnic tables and umbrellas there so people can actually come by and relax and play a game of pickleball.
For now, the courts are open to anyone to come and play, or set aside a time for use. The club is also organizing several clinics, where people can come and learn how to play from local pros.
Starting soon, however, you will need a membership.
For more information on all the upcoming events, clinics and tournaments, you can visit the clubs Facebook page or join their email chain which can be found under the pickleball section on their website.
Run it well as a fitness membership. So once you’ve paid your fee, you can play all the pickleball you want, Perrotta said. We want to make sure you get the most out of your membership. But I think with the excitement around pickleball, there’s going to be a lot of interest in coming over and checking it out.
Pickleball is played on a smaller court and offers many similar workouts to tennis and of course the same amount of fun without the exact physical strain that tennis requires.
The ease of the game is something that, according to Perrotta, is a big reason why it has become so popular recently.
Pickleball, you can probably learn the game in about 15 minutes, Perrotta said. It’s not a bad game for anyone to learn. And anyone can play it too. It’s great if you still want to be active and have fun, but don’t want to run around as much as when playing tennis.
The Newburyport Tennis Club will be the newest venue to offer pickleball to the growing number of dedicated courts popping up in the area.
It certainly won’t be the last.
I think it’s past the next big thing, Perrotta said. You can pick it up at any time. It’s kind of like ping pong on the floor. The games are also fast, you only play until 11, so you can play a lot, but not play for a long, longer time. Every place blows up with pickle.
Don’t be surprised that it will become an Olympic sport in the next eight years.
PICKLEBALL OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY
The Newburyport Tennis Club will be holding a pickleball open house on Saturday, September 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone interested in playing and learning more about the sport.
