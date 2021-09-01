New Zealand Cricket Approves Pakistan Tour: Report

New Zealand is slated to face Pakistan in a five-match T20I series in Lahore and a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has approved the upcoming tour of Pakistan after receiving security clearance, according to a report published in Stuff.co.nz.

According to the website, it is clear that the tour has been approved by the NZC following the regular pre-tour security check by independent security adviser, Reg Dickason.

This has been part of the standard pre-tour process, as agreed by NZC and the New Zealand Cricket Players Association, over the past 12 years, the report said.

New Zealand will face Pakistan in a Twenty20 International (T20I) series of five matches in Lahore and a One-Day International (ODI) series of three matches in Rawalpindi.

The New Zealand squad is expected to travel to Pakistan on September 11 after their T20I series against Bangladesh.

Stand-in Captain Tom Latham, speaking to Stuff.co.nz from Dhaka, revealed that his side will shift focus to Pakistan after the end of their series against Bangladesh.

“Someone like Reg, he’s been around for a long time and he’s been working with New Zealand Cricket for a long time. We have full confidence here in what he does for New Zealand Cricket and the processes and regulations they put in place. Our focus at this stage is on Bangladesh, but our focus will be on Pakistan once this series is finished,” Latham said.