Columbus area players to watch

It’s almost an understatement to say that schools in the Columbus area have dominated field hockey since it was sponsored by the Ohio High School Athletic Association in 1979.

After a string of title wins by Kettering Fairmont in the early years, Columbus School for Girls won the first hockey championship in central Ohio in 1987, and local teams have continued to win ever since. In the years since 1987, a Columbus-area school has won the state title 23 of possibly 34 times, including the past six seasons.

Watterson, Columbus Academy and Thomas Worthington are eternal powerhouses, but talent is beginning to emerge at other schools in the area that can shake up the landscape.

As the hockey season gets underway, here are five names to keep an eye on this fall:

Molly Griffith, Watterson

Griffith recovered from missing most of her sophomore season with a back injury, scoring eight goals and 19 assists in her junior year as Watterson went 18-3 and won the state championship. In the state title game, Griffith, a midfielder, assisted in the first goal of the 3-0 win.

She earned first-team all-league and all-state accolades for her efforts in the Eagles’ state championship season.

Lucy Keeler, Olentangy Liberty

Though only a sophomore last year, Keeler was one of Liberty’s offensive leaders all season. The Patriots fell to Olentangy in the first round of the playoffs last fall and have their sights set on continuing this year.

In the first game of her junior season, Keeler scored three goals in Liberty’s 4-0 win over Lancaster.

Holland Bell, Dublin Scioto

Bell will miss the early part of Scioto’s season with a foot injury, but expects to become a key player for the Irish once she returns to the pitch. The senior midfielder is one of Scioto’s leaders as the team looks to improve on last season’s 5-10-2 finish.

Bell joined the state of Ohio last August and this summer participated in the USA Field Hockey Nexus Tournament, an annual event for the top high school hockey players in the country.

Emily Barker, Upper Arlington

Barker is considered one of the top 50 hockey players in the class of 2023, per MaxFieldHockey.com. She has been a starter for Upper Arlington since her freshman season, earning All-Ohio honors last season. Barker is committed to the state of Ohio.

In two games this season, the Golden Bears are unbeaten, have booked two shutouts and Barker has scored four goals.

Grace Fronczak, Worthington Kilbourne

Michigan state member Fronczak helps Kilbourne improve his hockey profile compared to crosstown rival Thomas Worthington. Fronczak has started for the Wolves since her freshman year and has taken full credit for all three seasons. During her junior season, she was second in school history in assists and fourth in goals.

