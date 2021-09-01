Growing up, I was equally good at football and cricket: Shreyas Iyer | Cricket News





Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer is now fully fit after completing his rehabilitation from elbow surgery he had to undergo in April this year.

The 26-year-old is eager to get back on track and will be seen in action next when Phase 2 of IPL 2021 kicks off in the UAE from September 19.

Shreyas led the Delhi Capitals to their first IPL final in 2020, where they eventually lost to Mumbai Indians.

In March of this year, Shreyas dislocated his left shoulder while fielding in the first ODI vs England in Pune. He then had to undergo surgery, which deprived him of the opportunity to play the first stage of IPL 2021.

Shreyas was recently a guest on the Times of India sports podcast ‘Sportscast’ and told how as a child he had to choose between football and cricket – two sports he was equally good at.

“I did hesitate between cricket and football. I was selected in both sports. But at that time football was not big enough. I was equally good at both sports. Where I grew up – in my society, the majority of children loved football more than cricket.Only Sundays we played cricket and every other night we played football.It was 6v6 football and in a very small area, small space. That’s how I picked up that sport,” said Shreyas on TOI Sportscast.

Shreyas, who hails from Mumbai, made both his ODI and T20I India debuts in 2017 and has played 22 ODIs and 29 T20Is for India so far. He has a very healthy average of almost 43 in ODIs, with a century and eight fifties. In T20Is, Shreyas meanwhile averages 29, with 3 half-centuries and a highest score of 67.

On TOI Sportscast, Shreyas spoke about how he made the decision to choose cricket over football.

“At the same time, we also played cricket. So cricket was the first sport we started and then football picked up again. I knew I was very good at cricket and when I played with my community kids it used to be a challenge. That forced me cricket and I went for roster.My dad also played a bit of cricket so he threw a few balls at me when we played at home and he still throws a few balls at me so it’s always nice to be in those atmosphere.” Shreyas said on TOI Sportscast.

What many people don’t know is that Shreyas is also a very good dancer. In fact, he feels his dancing skills help his footwork as he takes the plunge.

“I don’t pick up dance moves, they are natural to me. So every time I take a step I forget it the next time. That’s the problem. I think my batting gets better because of my dancing skills.” Shreyas further said on TOI Sportscast.

Shreyas Iyer’s IPL team – the Delhi Capitals, who currently top the points list, with 6 wins in their first 8 matches, will resume their campaign with a clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on September 22.

