Sports
Which college football title contender could fall flat? The College Football Playoff Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA — Since mid-July Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah picked candidates for the college football playoffs, ranked contenders in every possible category and answered questions from text subscribers.
And now there will be real football to talk about.
This is the final press conference episode of The College Football Playoff Show before the nation’s best teams kick off. While Doug and Shehan have so far amassed nine teams worthy of being considered in the playoffs — Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Texas A&M — lead the act until the next question.
Who can fall short?
Looking for the contender that might not live up to expectations is the opening question from text subscribers this week. To ask questions, participate in surveys, and learn about college football nationally, text 817-442-6789 to start a free trial. After that, it’s only $1 per month.
Other topics at this week’s press conference include:
- Which contender could be hurt the most by a COVID-related player absence?
- How would a COVID outage affect a contender’s playoff chances?
- Should a conference title loser ever make it to the playoff?
- Shehan’s suggestions for what the Big 12 should do next to save themselves.
Don’t miss the main episode coming out on Wednesday, when Doug and Shehan will make their playoff picks. Thanks again for trying The College Football Playoff Show.
