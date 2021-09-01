Sports
Naomi Osaka on her tennis roots: ‘Home Is Queens and These Courts’
Just days before United States Open defending champion Naomi Osaka took the field at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, Queens, for her first game of the 2021 tournament, the four-time Grand Slam title winner made another stop in Queens: to an unassuming public park in Jamaica.
thereby Detective Keith L. Williams Park, Ms. Osaka attended the unveiling of five renovated tennis courts with new nets and surfaces, all of which are surrounded by newly painted graphics and symbols. With financing from Bulletproof vests, the sports drink company based in Whitestone, Queens, Ms. Osaka served as a creative and practical advisor in refurbishing the tennis courts.
After all, it was personal to her.
Ms. Osaka, whose father is Haitian and mother Japanese (and who represents Japan when she participates), was 3 years old when her family left Osaka, Japan, for Elmont, a hamlet on Long Island near the border with Queens. Soon after, her father began taking Naomi and her younger sister, Mari, to the Jamaican courts because they were free and inclusive. The sisters learned to play tennis there. Naomi became the number 1 player in the world in 2019.
As a traveling athlete, Queens and these courts always feel like home, said Ms. Osaka, who played tennis in Jamaica until her family left the area for Pembroke Pines, Florida, when she was 8. Mari and I spent so much time here as kids, so many hours on these courts, practicing, and we really feel a connection not only with the courts, but with the area and the community.
Before Ms Osaka visited any of the courts in Queens, whether in a stadium or in a public park, The Times spoke to her via email. The following is an edited and condensed version of the interview.
Q. How did you end up playing tennis in Jamaica?
A. It was very expensive to practice in indoor clubs or any other track, especially considering the number of hours we usually spent practicing on the track. So my parents started taking me to play in Jamaica because that was all we really had as an option.
What memories do you have of these courts?
My father always coached me and Mari. We mostly did drills, but I remember hitting with some of the local players, guys who were somewhere between 30 and 50 years old. Because we were there so often, everyone knew who we were and there was a sense of community. When I first started playing, I remember some of them enjoying kicking our butts. But as I got older I was able to fight some of them. I remember one of them, he was tall and lanky. I started beating him too much so my dad gave me certain rules to follow like always hitting the ball to him so he doesn’t have to move or start every game with 0-30.
Do you have vivid memories of New York then?
On the weekends, my mom drove us into town and took us to Chinatown, and we got this hot, fluffy scallion bread. I have no idea what specific store it was, but it’s my favorite food and I think of it when I think of New York City.
It can be difficult to find a tennis court in the city. Many have high rates or long lines. How would you like to see these work?
I would love to see people from the community playing on this field, people who don’t necessarily have the means to afford a club membership, people who just want to try and hit a ball for fun, or kids trying to achieve a dream. When we were young, we got kicked out of so many courts for staying too long or not paying enough money. I wish these courses just let everyone play on a first come, first served basis.
When you redecorate the lanes, you left a lot of symbols on them. Tell us about their meaning.
Not only did I want to create a really cool track that kids can relate to and want to come and watch and play with, we wanted to leave a message that would hopefully inspire the community, especially the kids. So Mari, who is a great artist, and I worked together on a mural that reflects some of our personal backgrounds, as well as places and symbols.
As you enter the court you will see a welcome sign in English, Haitian and Japanese, which depicts our background. Music is also a big part of my life, it’s my pre-game ritual, so you’ll see musical notes painted on the edge of the pitch. There is also a trophy on one side to recognize my career and inspire others to achieve their goals. Peace is incredibly important to me off the pitch, so you see symbols of that. While the colors we’ve used on the pitch are bright, they’re also cool and soothing. I am a big fan of blue and purple.
Would you be interested in developing other courts and programs in other underserved neighborhoods across the country?
I am already working on a number of similar projects with my foundation, the Play Academy. We want to create opportunities for girls to have positive experiences with games and sports in the United States, Japan and Haiti. My parents also built tennis courts (as part of a school) in Jacmel, Haiti. My father has family there and it’s not too far from the capital, which made it a convenient location.
At the end of the day, I hope everyone remembers that tennis is a game and meant to be fun.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/01/nyregion/naomi-osaka-tennis-courts-jamaica-queens.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]