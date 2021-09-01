Sports
Field hockey Rutgers takes on UConn
After a weekend of double wins, the Rutgers field hockey team is gearing up for action this Friday for its second road game of the season, this one against No. 6 UConn.
The last time the two had it in a row was in 2019 in Storrs, Connecticut. At that point, both teams were ranked, but the Huskies (1-1, 0-0) recorded a 2-0 win over the Scarlet Knights (2-0, 0-0). UConn has not yet lost a game at home to Rutgers.
Although the Huskies are ranked, the Knights have already knocked out a ranked opponent by excluding themselves this year No. 12 Duke in the season opener. Rutgers is currently ranked no. 15 by the National Hockey Coaches Association.
Leading with 2 goals each for the Knights are senior midfielder Tayla Parkes and freshman midfielder and striker Lucy Bannatyne. In just the first week of her career, Bannatyne Big Ten freshmen of the week honour.
With four assists, senior midfielder Milena Redlingshoefer has the Rutgers lead for helpers. Redlingshofer also leads the team in points, scoring a goal in the opening weekend.
Second goalkeeper Sophia Howard started both games between the lines for the Knights. So far, she has made four saves, giving her a 67 percent save rate and a goal at average (GAA) of 1.
Rutgers has received contributions from junior forward Rachel Houston and senior back Curry Burns also. Each has a goal and an assist and starts in both matches.
UConn collected 2 goals in the first two games, one of McKenna Sergei and another one of Erica Solomen. Maddy Wray also registered an assist. Cheyenne spokesperson had both start in net and bagged 13 saves for a save percentage of 72 percent. She conceded 5 goals for a GAA from 2.5.
After the Huskies match-up, the Knights return to the Banks to face No. 14 Syracuse.
For updates on the Rutgers field hockey team, follow @TargumSports on Twitter.
