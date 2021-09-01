Connect with us

Sports

Australia adds four more medals to swimming at the Tokyo Paralympic Games | Paralympic Games

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

 


Swimmer Blake Cochrane has two gold and two silver Paralympic medals to his name, but says his bronze in Tokyo is the most special after he nearly retired in 2020. Australia added four medals to its swim standings on Wednesday night, with Tim Hodge taking silver and Cochrane, Tiffany Thomas Kane and Thomas Gallagher all claiming bronze.

Cochrane finished third in the SB7 100m breaststroke behind Colombian Carlos Serrano Zarate and Russian Egor Efrosinin, with compatriot Jesse Aungles fourth. The 30-year-old won gold in the same race in London and silver in Beijing and Rio, while also taking gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay in 2012 with 34 points.

There is a lot of hard work and a lot of things that go behind the scenes of an athlete, Cochrane told the Seven Network. It’s hard and it can be hard for the people in your life, it can be hard for them too with all the sacrifices they make for you. So of all the medals I’ve won, this one probably means the most.

Hodge came just short of gold from Russian Andrei Kalina in a dramatic 200m medley SM9 final. The 20-year-old was the fastest qualifier and performed strongly in the butterfly leg before taking a handy lead in the backstroke.

But Russian breaststroke fighter Kalina pulled forward in that leg and Hodge couldn’t catch him in the freestyle leg. When I started that race, I had my sights set on seeing if I could get the gold medal, but I was trying to remind myself that every medal from that race was a bonus, Hodge said.

Jesse Aungles and Blake Cochrane
Australia’s Jesse Aungles and Blake Cochrane after the men’s SB7 100m breaststroke final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Photo: OIS/Joel Marklund/REX/Shutterstock

Thomas Kane had his eye on gold in the women’s 100m breaststroke SB7, but Russia’s Maria Pavlova was the clear winner before American great Jessica Long surpassed the Australian to take silver. The 20-year-old, who moved to the SB7 category after winning gold in the SB6 in Rio, tore her liver at the start of the year and her preparation was also hampered by the Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney.

I went into that race expecting something better, said Thomas Kane. But I think the year I’ve had and all the sacrifices I’ve made for this race, I’m happy to take home a medal. But I was definitely looking for more.

Gallagher claimed his first medal just 10 months into his swimming career when he finished third behind Maksym Krypak (Ukraine) and Dutch swimmer Bas Takken in the S10 men’s 400m freestyle. I haven’t been there very long, but the past 10 months have been insane, Gallagher said.

In table tennis, Ma Lin gets the chance to take down his former Chinese teammates after leading Australia to the men’s team final. Ma, who won silver in his singles a few days earlier, paired with Joel Coughlan to beat Nigeria 2-0 in Wednesday’s semi-final.

Coughlan and Ma won the doubles three-to-one, before Ma backed up to win his singles in a five-set thriller. Ma came from two sets behind and defeated Tajudeen Agunbiade 8-11, 9-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-8.

And in goalball, Australias fairy bid for a semifinal place ended on Wednesday when they suffered a 10-6 loss to reigning Paralympic gold medalists Turkey. It was a brave feat for a team that entered Tokyo as an underdog, and signs are well on their way to Paris in 2024. Australian veterans Meica Horsburgh and Jennifer Blow swallowed tears as they announced Tokyo would almost certainly be their last Paralympic Games. to be.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/sep/01/australian-add-four-more-medals-to-tokyo-paralympics-swimming-haul

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: