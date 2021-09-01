Australia adds four more medals to swimming at the Tokyo Paralympic Games | Paralympic Games

Swimmer Blake Cochrane has two gold and two silver Paralympic medals to his name, but says his bronze in Tokyo is the most special after he nearly retired in 2020. Australia added four medals to its swim standings on Wednesday night, with Tim Hodge taking silver and Cochrane, Tiffany Thomas Kane and Thomas Gallagher all claiming bronze.

Cochrane finished third in the SB7 100m breaststroke behind Colombian Carlos Serrano Zarate and Russian Egor Efrosinin, with compatriot Jesse Aungles fourth. The 30-year-old won gold in the same race in London and silver in Beijing and Rio, while also taking gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay in 2012 with 34 points.

There is a lot of hard work and a lot of things that go behind the scenes of an athlete, Cochrane told the Seven Network. It’s hard and it can be hard for the people in your life, it can be hard for them too with all the sacrifices they make for you. So of all the medals I’ve won, this one probably means the most.

Hodge came just short of gold from Russian Andrei Kalina in a dramatic 200m medley SM9 final. The 20-year-old was the fastest qualifier and performed strongly in the butterfly leg before taking a handy lead in the backstroke.

But Russian breaststroke fighter Kalina pulled forward in that leg and Hodge couldn’t catch him in the freestyle leg. When I started that race, I had my sights set on seeing if I could get the gold medal, but I was trying to remind myself that every medal from that race was a bonus, Hodge said.

Australia’s Jesse Aungles and Blake Cochrane after the men’s SB7 100m breaststroke final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Photo: OIS/Joel Marklund/REX/Shutterstock

Thomas Kane had his eye on gold in the women’s 100m breaststroke SB7, but Russia’s Maria Pavlova was the clear winner before American great Jessica Long surpassed the Australian to take silver. The 20-year-old, who moved to the SB7 category after winning gold in the SB6 in Rio, tore her liver at the start of the year and her preparation was also hampered by the Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney.

I went into that race expecting something better, said Thomas Kane. But I think the year I’ve had and all the sacrifices I’ve made for this race, I’m happy to take home a medal. But I was definitely looking for more.

Gallagher claimed his first medal just 10 months into his swimming career when he finished third behind Maksym Krypak (Ukraine) and Dutch swimmer Bas Takken in the S10 men’s 400m freestyle. I haven’t been there very long, but the past 10 months have been insane, Gallagher said.

In table tennis, Ma Lin gets the chance to take down his former Chinese teammates after leading Australia to the men’s team final. Ma, who won silver in his singles a few days earlier, paired with Joel Coughlan to beat Nigeria 2-0 in Wednesday’s semi-final.

Coughlan and Ma won the doubles three-to-one, before Ma backed up to win his singles in a five-set thriller. Ma came from two sets behind and defeated Tajudeen Agunbiade 8-11, 9-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-8.

And in goalball, Australias fairy bid for a semifinal place ended on Wednesday when they suffered a 10-6 loss to reigning Paralympic gold medalists Turkey. It was a brave feat for a team that entered Tokyo as an underdog, and signs are well on their way to Paris in 2024. Australian veterans Meica Horsburgh and Jennifer Blow swallowed tears as they announced Tokyo would almost certainly be their last Paralympic Games. to be.